Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2896 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93087 views

05:56 AM • 105489 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121434 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190188 views

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234319 views

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143745 views

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181819 views

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66558 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74029 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87500 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31839 views
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 93087 views

06:14 AM • 87670 views

05:56 AM • 105489 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101638 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121434 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1804 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5038 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12028 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13638 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17575 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Taiwan changes war games in line with China's escalating military threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 89412 views

Taiwan's annual war games this year will be more realistic than ever before and simulate real battles over the rapidly growing military threat from China, which considers Taiwan its territory.

Taiwan changes war games in line with China's escalating military threat

In Taiwan, this year's war games may be much more realistic due to the growing military threat from China. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

In Taiwan, this year's annual war games promise to be more realistic than ever before, according to a senior official. The changes to this traditional measure are due to the rapid growth of the "hostile threat" from China, which considers Taiwan its territory.

Over the past four years, China has regularly conducted military exercises around the island, increasing pressure on Taipei to recognize its sovereignty over it. In response to this threat, Taiwan is revising its defense strategies and training programs to maximize the realism of its military exercises.

In recent years, the enemy's threat has changed rapidly. Our intentions are now not just to show military capabilities, but also to realistically simulate real battles, given the turbulent situation in the region

- the official emphasized.

The senior representative also stressed the importance of continuous review of Defense Action Plans and preparations, given the extreme importance of readiness for complex combat scenarios.

Due to the threat of war around Taiwan, the United States and China resumed negotiations on nuclear weapons - Reuters21.06.24, 13:24 • 15049 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Reuters
Taipei
Taiwan
China