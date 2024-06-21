Due to the threat of war around Taiwan, the United States and China resumed negotiations on nuclear weapons - Reuters

Amid the escalation of the conflict over Taiwan, the United States and China resumed semi-official negotiations on nuclear weapons for the first time in five years. About it with reference to its own sources writes Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that this spring, for the first time since 2019, such negotiations took place .

Washington at the talks expressed concern that China could use or threaten to use nuclear weapons if it is defeated in the conflict over Taiwan.

However, representatives of China assured that this will not happen, because they are confident that the Chinese army is able to "win the usual fight against Taiwan without the use of nuclear weapons.

The delegations also discussed the modernization of nuclear weapons and the expansion of arsenals on both sides. in particular, Beijing explained that the build-up of nuclear power and the program of modernization of outdated weapons are carried out as part of deterring the threat from the United States and its allies, who are also increasing their arsenals.

China and Taiwan: a brief history of the "Asian Tigers" conflict and whether it will have an impact on Ukraine and the world

Addition

Reuters explained that the participants in the second – plan negotiations are usually former officials and scientists who can speak authoritatively about the position of their government, even if they are not directly involved in determining it.Negotiations between governments are known as Track one.

Washington was represented by about half a dozen delegates, including former officials and scientists, at the two-day discussions that took place in the conference room of a Shanghai hotel. Beijing, in turn, sent a delegation of scientists and analysts, which included several former officers of the people's Liberation Army.

Recall

Earlier, the Telegraph said that NATO is considering putting more nuclear weapons on alert and increasing the transparency of its nuclear arsenal to deter potential threats from Russia and China.