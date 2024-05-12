Russia continues to put pressure in the area of Staromayorskoye

Russian occupants continue to exert pressure in the area of Staromayorske in Donetsk region. This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

"The enemy continues to put pressure on Staromayorsk. Yesterday there were 13 attempted assaults there out of 22 in total in our operational area," said Pletenchuk.

According to him, assaults continue in the area of Robotyne and Krynky.

"They chose Staromayske as their main target. They use aviation and artillery from time to time, but we retain our positions there," said Pletenchuk.

Addendum

On May 6, Pletenchuk reported that the enemy was increasing pressure in the area of Staromayorske in Donetsk region.