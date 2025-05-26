$41.510.01
A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1918 views

A swan family was spotted on the Kyiv-Chop highway. Concerned drivers and patrol officers ensured the birds' safe passage across the road.

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

A swan family, including adult birds with their young, was unexpectedly spotted on the Kyiv-Chop highway. Thanks to caring drivers and their quick reaction, the bird family safely crossed the road. This was reported by UNN, citing a post by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi.

On the Kyiv-Chop highway, where all cars pass daily, a small swan family found themselves right in the middle of the road. Adult birds were walking ahead with dignity, followed by fluffy youngsters 

- stated in the post.

The law enforcement officer added that upon noticing the swans on the roadside, the patrol officers immediately stopped traffic and ensured the safe passage of the birds across the roadway.

Everyone deserves a safe journey home, even if it's to a nearby lake 

- added Biloshytskyi.

Duck patrol: Kyiv residents are warned about feathered pedestrians on the capital's roads12.05.25, 19:05 • 8080 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

