Duck patrol: Kyiv residents are warned about feathered pedestrians on the capital's roads

Drivers in Kyiv are warned about the possibility of encountering unusual pedestrians on the road and are urged to be more careful behind the wheel. Birds cross the highway wherever they want, writes UNN, citing social networks.

Details

A video has appeared on social networks showing a duck walking along the Novoobukhiv highway with its young.

"Friends, in addition to pedestrians and other cars, animals may be encountered on the road. Sometimes, these are as funny as these. Be careful," the message reads.

In another published video, a similar bird family walks through the territory of the Warsaw residential complex in Vynogradar.

New green light call buttons for pedestrians with visual impairments will appear on traffic lights in the capital