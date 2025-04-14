New green light call buttons for pedestrians with visual impairments will appear on traffic lights in the capital

New buttons equipped with a sensor to call the green light will appear on traffic lights in Kyiv. They will emit a sound signal so that pedestrians with visual impairments can better navigate. This is reported by the KSCA, reports UNN.

Details

The KSCA explained that the buttons will be yellow and have a rectangular shape. To turn on the green light, you need to bring your hand to the button and hold it for a few seconds.

For people with visual impairments, there is another special round button at the bottom of the rectangular button. You can tactually feel an arrow on it that indicates the direction to cross the road.

It emits a faint sound signal to better orient people with visual impairments. You can cross the road only after the traffic light signal is allowed - says the message.

Pressing the arrow activates the sound accompaniment for the duration of the road crossing:

when the green light turns on for pedestrians, the device changes the sound, signaling permission to start crossing;

the sound accelerates towards the end of the allotted crossing time, imitating the flashing green light for pedestrians.

After switching on, the green light will last for 5-30 seconds.

A surface crossing will appear in the center of Kyiv, at the intersection with Prorizna Street