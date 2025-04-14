$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada – Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 944 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada – Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 17400 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 15309 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 20453 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 29807 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 63092 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 59115 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33951 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59582 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106771 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Tags
Authors
New green light call buttons for pedestrians with visual impairments will appear on traffic lights in the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6788 views

Buttons with a sensor will appear on traffic lights, emitting a sound signal to help pedestrians with visual impairments navigate. A special button tactically indicates the direction for the transition.

New green light call buttons for pedestrians with visual impairments will appear on traffic lights in the capital

New buttons equipped with a sensor to call the green light will appear on traffic lights in Kyiv. They will emit a sound signal so that pedestrians with visual impairments can better navigate. This is reported by the KSCA, reports UNN.

Details

The KSCA explained that the buttons will be yellow and have a rectangular shape. To turn on the green light, you need to bring your hand to the button and hold it for a few seconds.

For people with visual impairments, there is another special round button at the bottom of the rectangular button. You can tactually feel an arrow on it that indicates the direction to cross the road.

It emits a faint sound signal to better orient people with visual impairments. You can cross the road only after the traffic light signal is allowed

- says the message.

Pressing the arrow activates the sound accompaniment for the duration of the road crossing:

when the green light turns on for pedestrians, the device changes the sound, signaling permission to start crossing;

the sound accelerates towards the end of the allotted crossing time, imitating the flashing green light for pedestrians.

After switching on, the green light will last for 5-30 seconds.

A surface crossing will appear in the center of Kyiv, at the intersection with Prorizna Street31.03.25, 20:56 • 51137 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyKyiv
