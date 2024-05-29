Colombia's Congress has passed a bill banning bullfighting throughout the country since 2027. About it UNN writes with reference to ВВС.

The bill passed by parliament has yet to be signed by President Gustavo Petr, but since he supported the ban on bullfighting, this is considered a formality.

Those who enjoy the death of animals will end up enjoying the death of humans, just as those who burn books will end up burning humans - - the president wrote on the X network.

The ban was the culmination of a campaign by animal rights activists who have long argued that the practice is cruel.

Bullfighting advocates protested the bill, saying it would deprive not only those who breed bulls of their livelihoods, but also numerous street vendors who trade their wares in bullfighting arenas.

To mitigate its impact, the bill provides for a three-year transition period, during which those whose businesses are connected to the corridor will be offered assistance in finding alternative sources of income.

Bullfighting arenas will be used for cultural and sporting events in the future.

Bullfighting was introduced in Colombia by the Spanish during colonial times and became very popular, attracting thousands of spectators to large bullfighting arenas in cities such as Bogota, Medellin and Manizales.

Colombia is not the first Latin American country to ban bullfighting. Argentina, Cuba and Uruguay did this more than a hundred years ago. Bullfighting is also banned in Brazil and Chile. However, it is still allowed in Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela.

Mexico City imposed the ban in 2022, but it was lifted two years later.

In Europe, bullfighting is still held in France and Spain, although some cities have outlawed it.

