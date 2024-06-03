In Mexico, a woman wins the presidential election for the first time

According to the results of exit polls, former Mexico City Merca Claudia Sheinbaum wins the Mexican presidential election on June 2. For the first time in the country's history, a woman can become president, writes Reuters, reports UNN.

An exit poll conducted by Parametria showed that 56% of voters voted for 61-year-old Sheinbaum, and 30% for her main rival, Senator Xochitl Galves.

Schoenbaum was nominated for president by the Sigamos Haciendo Historia coalition, which included three left-wing parties, in particular the ruling Moreno party of incumbent president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. According to the Constitution, he himself cannot run for a second term and therefore supported Sheinbaum.

Schoenbaum grew up in Mexico City to a Jewish family and first gained fame as a physicist, and in 2007 won the collective Nobel Peace Prize as a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on climate change. In 2000, Lopez Obrador, then mayor of Mexico City, appointed Sheinbaum secretary for the capital's environment, and in 2018, she succeeded Obrador, who won the presidential election.

