Shmyhal announced the dates for which Chernyhov's business trip was signed

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3474 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov's business trip has been approved until the end of the week. This comes amidst a scandal involving the detention of Chernyshov's associates due to alleged corruption and his presence abroad during searches.

Shmyhal announced the dates for which Chernyhov's business trip was signed

The business trip for the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine ", Minister of National Unity, Oleksiy Chernyshov, has been signed until the end of this week. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the "Question Hour" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

Details

Shmyhal commented on the dates for which Chernyshov's business trip was signed.

Relevant documents have been signed for the business trip until the end of this week

- said Shmyhal.

Multiple citizenship will not cause an outflow of Ukrainians - Chernyshov17.06.25, 13:56 • 2366 views

Scandal with Chernyshov's departure abroad

Media report that NABU and SAP detained two of Chernyshov's associates last week - former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and former minister's advisor Maksym Horbatiuk. According to media information, about a month ago, Chernyshov's home was searched, and at the time his associates were served with suspicions, he was on a business trip abroad.

The case concerns a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, which could have led to over 1 billion UAH in losses to the state.

According to Chernyshov's social media, as of June 19, he was abroad, specifically in countries of the European Union.

On June 19, the website of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine reported that Oleksiy Chernyshov held a working meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament to the Ukraine-EU Parliamentary Association Committee.

Chernyshov declared four apartments of his wife, Cartier jewelry and his income31.03.25, 22:03 • 23193 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPolitics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Oleksiy Chernyshov
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
European Union
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
