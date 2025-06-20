Shmyhal announced the dates for which Chernyhov's business trip was signed

The business trip for the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine ", Minister of National Unity, Oleksiy Chernyshov, has been signed until the end of this week. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during the "Question Hour" to the government in the Verkhovna Rada, as reported by UNN.

Details

Shmyhal commented on the dates for which Chernyshov's business trip was signed.

Relevant documents have been signed for the business trip until the end of this week - said Shmyhal.

Multiple citizenship will not cause an outflow of Ukrainians - Chernyshov

Scandal with Chernyshov's departure abroad

Media report that NABU and SAP detained two of Chernyshov's associates last week - former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and former minister's advisor Maksym Horbatiuk. According to media information, about a month ago, Chernyshov's home was searched, and at the time his associates were served with suspicions, he was on a business trip abroad.

The case concerns a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, which could have led to over 1 billion UAH in losses to the state.

According to Chernyshov's social media, as of June 19, he was abroad, specifically in countries of the European Union.

On June 19, the website of the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine reported that Oleksiy Chernyshov held a working meeting with a delegation of the European Parliament to the Ukraine-EU Parliamentary Association Committee.

Chernyshov declared four apartments of his wife, Cartier jewelry and his income