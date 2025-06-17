Multiple citizenship will not cause an outflow of Ukrainians - Chernyshov

The introduction of multiple citizenship does not pose risks of mass departure of Ukrainians abroad. On the contrary, this law is a logical step in the context of working with the Ukrainian diaspora, as well as a response to demographic challenges. The government expects that thanks to reforms, economic development and post-war reconstruction of the country, Ukrainians, on the contrary, will return home. This was stated by Vice Prime Minister, Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov during his speech at the Human Capital dimension at the URC 2025, reports the correspondent of UNN.

The official is convinced that the introduction of multiple citizenship not only does not create risks for the outflow of the population, but also opens up new opportunities for strengthening the global Ukrainian community and the return of citizens home. According to him, the issue of the return of Ukrainians is directly related to one of the main challenges facing the state.

The return of our citizens is directly related to one of the key challenges for Ukraine - this is a demographic challenge. According to the UN forecast, the decline will continue and the state has a lot of work to do to change this trend - he noted.

Chernyshov also expressed gratitude to the European Unity Hubs, which support Ukrainians in returning home after the end of the war, in particular, help those who need integration in new conditions. Against this background, according to the minister, multiple citizenship is also an opportunity to realize the huge potential of Ukrainians in the world.

Together with representatives of the diaspora and emigration waves, different waves of migration, we have a global community of Ukrainians, today it is 25 million people. This is not just a challenge, it is a huge opportunity, so today in the context of this I would like to comment on the issue of introducing multiple citizenship - the minister noted.

He stressed that this is a very logical and long-awaited step on the part of the Ukrainian state and today the Verkhovna Rada should consider this bill in the second reading.

Commenting on fears about the possible migration of Ukrainians after the adoption of the law, the minister expressed confidence that there is no such risk.

There are no risks in this. This is an absolutely civilized modern law. A reform that adds Ukraine to the list of civilized countries. And I am glad that it has every chance to happen this week - he noted.

The Deputy Prime Minister also cited statistics: most Ukrainians who are currently abroad live in countries where dual citizenship is allowed. And it is thanks to such legislation that it becomes possible to better preserve and develop national ties.

By the way, 90% of Ukrainians who are abroad today are in countries that have the option of multiple citizenship. This is modern, normal, democratic and it gives us the opportunity to strengthen ties with Ukrainians and provide an opportunity to obtain Ukrainian citizenship for those Ukrainians who have not had such an opportunity for many years - he added.

The official also noted that for the successful reconstruction of the state, it is crucial to create conditions for realizing the potential of Ukrainians in their country, in Ukraine.

Obviously, one of the priorities is to create the necessary conditions to help unlock the potential of our people in Ukraine. No recovery strategy will be successful without the people who implement it. We clearly understand that after achieving sustainable peace, we must focus on economic development, attracting investment, urgent reforms, creating jobs. This set of efforts will be able to return Ukrainians home after the onset of sustainable peace - he summed up.

The draft law on multiple citizenship was to be considered in the second reading last week. It did not get into the session hall of the parliament because the final version is not yet ready. It is currently being finalized, in particular, certain norms are being agreed upon. A source in the Verkhovna Rada noted that he hopes that the draft law will be finalized by June 17-18.