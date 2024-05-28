MFA: Mexico's participation in the Peace Summit is crucial

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 3199 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 82593 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140973 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145981 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 240768 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172213 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163874 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148069 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220319 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112966 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111406 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 41710 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 60486 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107298 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 61849 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 240763 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220315 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206805 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232841 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219945 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 3127 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 14378 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 21348 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107298 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111406 views
Actual
MFA: Mexico's participation in the Peace Summit is crucial

MFA: Mexico's participation in the Peace Summit is crucial

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19704 views

Ukraine considers Mexico's participation in the Peace Summit in Switzerland to be extremely important and called on Mexico to actively join President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula.

Ukraine considers Mexico's participation in the Peace Summit to be held in June in Switzerland to be of utmost importance. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Iryna Borovets on May 27 during a telephone conversation with Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Maria Teresa Mercado Perez. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission. 

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Mexican side for its consistent support of Ukraine within the UN and other international organizations. She also emphasized the importance of further support from Mexico in international forums to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Borovets said that Ukraine considers Mexico's participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland to be crucial and called for more active involvement of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Peace Formula, in particular through participation in working groups on the implementation of the Peace Formula. She also invited Mexico to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Zelenskyi will give Putin a standing ovation for Biden's absence at the Peace Summit 28.05.24, 13:11 • 70894 views

In her turn, Maria Teresa Mercado Pérez assured of Mexico's continued support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and readiness to facilitate the implementation of Ukraine's initiatives in the UN and other international and regional organizations.

The parties discussed ways to intensify political dialogue between the two countries and hold high-level bilateral contacts in the near future.

Preparations for the Peace Summit: Zelenskyy tells details of conversation with European Council President28.05.24, 12:55 • 77159 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World
mexicoMexico
united-nationsUnited Nations
switzerlandSwitzerland
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising