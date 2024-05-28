MFA: Mexico's participation in the Peace Summit is crucial

Ukraine considers Mexico's participation in the Peace Summit to be held in June in Switzerland to be of utmost importance. This was stated by Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Iryna Borovets on May 27 during a telephone conversation with Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister Maria Teresa Mercado Perez. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Mexican side for its consistent support of Ukraine within the UN and other international organizations. She also emphasized the importance of further support from Mexico in international forums to condemn Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Borovets said that Ukraine considers Mexico's participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland to be crucial and called for more active involvement of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Peace Formula, in particular through participation in working groups on the implementation of the Peace Formula. She also invited Mexico to join the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

In her turn, Maria Teresa Mercado Pérez assured of Mexico's continued support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and readiness to facilitate the implementation of Ukraine's initiatives in the UN and other international and regional organizations.

The parties discussed ways to intensify political dialogue between the two countries and hold high-level bilateral contacts in the near future.

