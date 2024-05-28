Zelenskyi will give Putin a standing ovation for Biden's absence at the Peace Summit

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 58039 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 102900 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146025 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150431 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246640 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173305 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164710 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148221 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223786 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113024 views

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 60871 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 100128 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 30377 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40891 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33833 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 246640 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223786 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210101 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235959 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222887 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 58039 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 33833 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 40891 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112149 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113099 views
Zelenskyi will give Putin a standing ovation for Biden's absence at the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70895 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that if White House Chief of Staff Joe Biden does not attend the Global Peace Summit, Russian leader Vladimir Putin will give him a standing ovation, as Ukraine expects Biden to attend this important event.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that if US President Joe Biden does not attend the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in a few weeks, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will give him a standing ovation. Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo, UNN reports .

Details

According to Zelenskyy, several representatives of the African continent have not yet agreed to participate in the Global Peace Summit, but Ukraine expects confirmation from them and there are already positive signals.

I would really like President Biden to attend in person. And I know that America supports the Summit, but we don't know at what level. I think it's not a very strong decision, with all due respect to every person in the United States of America. (...) There will be a Peace Summit organized by the whole world, and then there will also be something that Russia will try to do. I believe that President Biden is needed by the Peace Summit, by other leaders who are looking at the response of the United States of America. His absence will only be applauded by Putin, personally applauded by Putin, and standing

 ,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that Ukraine is awaiting a response from China and Brazil regarding participation in the Peace Summit.

We are open to everyone. Every opinion is important to us. I have just told you about the great powers in terms of territory or influence, but believe me, every vote is very important. We are grateful to all those who have already supported us

- the President summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that so far 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the first Global Peace Summitto be held in June in Switzerland.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
switzerlandSwitzerland
brazilBrazil
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising