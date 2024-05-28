Zelenskyi will give Putin a standing ovation for Biden's absence at the Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that if US President Joe Biden does not attend the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland in a few weeks, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will give him a standing ovation. Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo, UNN reports .

According to Zelenskyy, several representatives of the African continent have not yet agreed to participate in the Global Peace Summit, but Ukraine expects confirmation from them and there are already positive signals.

I would really like President Biden to attend in person. And I know that America supports the Summit, but we don't know at what level. I think it's not a very strong decision, with all due respect to every person in the United States of America. (...) There will be a Peace Summit organized by the whole world, and then there will also be something that Russia will try to do. I believe that President Biden is needed by the Peace Summit, by other leaders who are looking at the response of the United States of America. His absence will only be applauded by Putin, personally applauded by Putin, and standing ,” Zelensky said.

He also noted that Ukraine is awaiting a response from China and Brazil regarding participation in the Peace Summit.

We are open to everyone. Every opinion is important to us. I have just told you about the great powers in terms of territory or influence, but believe me, every vote is very important. We are grateful to all those who have already supported us - the President summarized.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that so far 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the first Global Peace Summitto be held in June in Switzerland.