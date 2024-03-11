Popocatepetl volcano has become active in Mexico

In Mexico, the Popocatepetl volcano has begun to emit steam and ash into the atmosphere, according to the National Center for Disaster Prevention. UNN reports . The volcano is located 70 km from the city of Mexico City.

Details

Over the past 24 hours, nine low-intensity emissions were recorded, as well as 1394 minutes of high-frequency, low-amplitude volcanic tremors. Both volcanic events were accompanied by water vapor, gas and ash emissions the center said in a statement.

The volcanic gas and ash emissions are dispersing towards the north-northeast. The center recommended against climbing the volcano due to explosions associated with the release of "hot debris" and warned that it was dangerous to be in the Popocatepetl zone.

At the end of February, Popocatepetl began to erupt, spewing a column of ash and steam several kilometers into the sky. According to the center, in early March, the volcano has been emitting several emissions of ash, gas, and hot rock fragments every day.

Galapagos volcano starts erupting on an uninhabited island