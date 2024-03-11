Popocatepetl volcano has become active in Mexico

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 18357 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 60669 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 45288 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 216834 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 194173 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 177756 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 222254 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 249511 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155337 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371688 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.2m/s
34%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 64478 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 83813 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47251 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39515 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 17757 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 60591 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 216747 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 175634 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 194118 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 12174 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 21049 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 21561 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 39565 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 47303 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Popocatepetl volcano has become active in Mexico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31195 views

The Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico has become more active, spewing steam, ash, gas and hot rock fragments over the past 24 hours, prompting authorities to warn against climbing the volcano and staying near it.

Popocatepetl volcano has become active in Mexico

In Mexico, the Popocatepetl volcano has begun to emit steam and ash into the atmosphere, according to the National Center for Disaster Prevention. UNN reports . The volcano is located 70 km from the city of Mexico City.

Details

Over the past 24 hours, nine low-intensity emissions were recorded, as well as 1394 minutes of high-frequency, low-amplitude volcanic tremors. Both volcanic events were accompanied by water vapor, gas and ash emissions

the center said in a statement.

The volcanic gas and ash emissions are dispersing towards the north-northeast. The center recommended against climbing the volcano due to explosions associated with the release of "hot debris" and warned that it was dangerous to be in the Popocatepetl zone.

At the end of February, Popocatepetl began to erupt, spewing a column of ash and steam several kilometers into the sky. According to the center, in early March, the volcano has been emitting several emissions of ash, gas, and hot rock fragments every day.

Galapagos volcano starts erupting on an uninhabited island04.03.24, 04:23 • 33957 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Mexico City
Mexico
Brent
$65.07
Bitcoin
$83,379.10
S&P 500
$5,249.71
Tesla
$252.22
Газ TTF
$35.93
Золото
$3,080.65
Ethereum
$1,802.90