Galapagos volcano starts erupting on an uninhabited island

Kyiv • UNN

 • 33957 views

The Ecuadorian volcano La Cumbre on the uninhabited island of Fernandina in the Galapagos archipelago has begun to erupt, spewing gas and lava, but poses no threat.

Galapagos volcano starts erupting on an uninhabited island

The Ecuadorian volcano La Cumbre, which is part of the Galapagos archipelago, has begun to erupt, the government of the South American country reported, Reuters writes, according to UNN .

Details

There is no immediate danger, as the island where the volcano is located is uninhabited, the Ministry of Environment confirmed.

Gas emissions and thermal anomalies were detected using satellite systems

the ministry said in a statement, adding that while they will continue to monitor the volcano, the eruption will not affect tourism on the islands.

La Cumbre on the island of Fernandina is one of the many active volcanoes on the Galapagos Islands, which are almost 1000 km from mainland Ecuador.

Images taken from afar and shared on social media show the glowing lava moving in the pre-dawn darkness early on Sunday.

The volcano last erupted in 2020 after several years of activity.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Reuters
Ecuador
