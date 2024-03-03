City evacuated in Iceland due to threat of volcanic eruption

Residents of the city of Grindavik in southwestern Iceland have been evacuated due to the threat of a volcanic eruption on the island of Reykjanes, reports AR, UNN .

Details

According to AR, in addition to Grindavik, the authorities evacuated people from the Blue Lagoon geothermal resort located on this peninsula. The evacuation was successful.

Grindavik is home to 3.8 thousand people and is located 50 kilometers from the Icelandic capital Reykjavik. Later it was reported that scientists consider the absence of an eruption as the most likely scenario.

Addendum Addendum

In early February, Grindavik was also evacuated due to the eruption of a volcano located on Reykjanes.

Volcanic eruption in Iceland: lava ruptured a pipeline for heating and hot water