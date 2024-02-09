Volcanic eruption in Iceland: lava ruptured a pipeline for heating and hot water

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 5837 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103927 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 131547 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131946 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173110 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170354 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277716 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178081 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167058 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148752 views

Popular news
Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 34795 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 98030 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 95228 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101158 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 5602 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277704 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246068 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231250 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256655 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 14458 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 131521 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104375 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104472 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120708 views
Volcanic eruption in Iceland: lava ruptured a pipeline for heating and hot water

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28726 views

A volcanic eruption in Iceland caused lava to rupture a pipeline that provides heating and hot water to more than 20,000 homes.

Iceland's Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management has declared a state of emergency after lava flowed through a pipe used to heat homes, causing the pipe to burst. DW writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

Rikke Pedersen, who heads the research team at the Northern Volcanological Center in Reykjavik, said more than 20,000 people have lost access to hot water. Reykjavik's Keflavik Airport also lost access to hot water, but said it was otherwise operating normally.

The Civil Protection Department urged people in the affected area to use only one small electric heater per household to avoid power outages. The restoration of hot water supply through an emergency pipeline, which is already under construction, could take several days.

Addendum Addendum

Iceland has  33 active volcanic systems, the largest number in Europe. Until March 2021, there hadn't been a single eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsula in eight centuries.

A volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in southwestern Iceland erupted on Thursday for the third time since December, spewing lava flows up to 80 meters high.

The last eruption in the area began on January 14 and lasted about two days. Lava flows reached the outskirts of the fishing town of Grindavik, where nearly 4,000 residents were evacuated and some houses were set on fire.

Volcano in Iceland erupts for the third time in two months, spewing lava and smoke08.02.24, 13:20 • 22080 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

