Volcano in Iceland erupts for the third time in two months, spewing lava and smoke
Kyiv • UNN
A volcano in southwestern Iceland has spewed lava and smoke during a new eruption, the third since December, UNN reports, citing the BBC.
Breathtaking footage from the Reykjanes Peninsula showed molten rock oozing out along a 3 km long fissure near Silingarfell.
Lava plumes rose into the air to a height of more than 50 meters, as witnessed by a Coast Guard helicopter flying over the peninsula early Thursday morning.
The neighboring city of Grindavik was already evacuated during the last eruption on January 14, and on Thursday, guests were ordered to leave the popular Blue Lagoon geothermal spa due to another eruption.