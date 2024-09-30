Stefanchuk to attend the inauguration of Mexican President Sheinbaum

On Tuesday, October 1, Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk will take part in the inauguration of the newly elected President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum. This was reported by the press service of the Verkhovna Rada, UNN reports.

On the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk will take part in the inauguration of the newly elected President of Mexico Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1 - the statement said.

It is noted that Stefanchuk's visit to Mexico is aimed at deepening Ukrainian-Mexican interstate cooperation, in particular, to strengthen interparliamentary dialogue, and will be the first visit of the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada to the Latin American region since Ukraine's independence.

"The stay in Mexico City will also be used to strengthen international support for Ukraine, in particular from the countries of the Global South, whose leaders will attend the inauguration ceremony of the Mexican president," the Verkhovna Rada added.

Recall

Claudia Sheinbaum wins the presidential election in Mexico, becoming the country's first female president.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Claudia Sheinbaum on her convincing victory in the presidential election in Mexico and expressed hope for fruitful cooperation and strengthening of bilateral relations.

The newly elected president of Mexico declined an invitation from Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Kyiv after her inauguration.

Mexico has also invited Putin to the inauguration of newly elected President Claudia Sheinbaum on October 1. Mexico has ratified the Rome Statute and should arrest Putin if he arrives, as the ICC has issued an arrest warrant for him.