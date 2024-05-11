Heat wave in Mexico breaks records in ten cities, including Mexico City

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 71995 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105349 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148320 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152532 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249090 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173819 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165118 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148277 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225208 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113039 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 42781 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 37580 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 31343 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55937 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49993 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249090 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225208 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211386 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237166 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224023 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 71995 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 49993 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 55937 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112649 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113573 views
Actual
Heat wave in Mexico breaks records in ten cities, including Mexico City

Heat wave in Mexico breaks records in ten cities, including Mexico City

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30344 views

Mexico has experienced record temperatures in 10 cities, including the capital, amid intense heat that has caused power outages and overstretched the grid.

Ten cities in Mexico, including the capital, have registered record high temperatures, authorities said on Friday, amid a heat wave that caused power outages across the country and pushed the power grid to the brink, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

In the highland capital of Mexico City, North America's largest metropolis, usually with a temperate climate, thermometers on Thursday showed a high of 34.3 degrees Celsius, a tenth of a degree higher than the record set just a month earlier.

Neighboring Puebla broke its previous record of 34.3°C, set in 1947, when the temperature here reached 35.2°C on Thursday.

In Ciudad Victoria, in the northern border state of Tamaulipas, opposite Texas in the United States, the temperature reached 47.4 ° C on Thursday, breaking the previous high set in 1998.

Severe heat led to power outages for several hours in parts of Mexico this week, mostly in the north, and to the suspension of classes in the central state of San Luis Potosí, where temperatures reached 50°C this week.

In a weekly report released Thursday, Mexico's health ministry reported seven heat-related fatalities this heat wave season from its start on March 17 to May 4, and that number could rise after this week's brutal heat wave.

Mexico's electricity regulator issued several warnings this week as demand in some parts of the country exceeded supply.

Business chambers and industry analysts criticized the blackouts, accusing the government of not investing in transmission networks or in generating enough electricity to meet demand.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who leaves office in October, called the power outages "exceptional" and assured that Mexico has sufficient generating capacity.

AddendumAddendum

The heat wave, which occurred against the backdrop of a severe nationwide drought, has led to an exacerbation of the water crisis in most of Mexico, making water a key issue in the June elections.

Human-induced climate change and El Niño have led to rising temperatures around the world and caused deadly heat waves, the publication points out.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
mexico-cityMexico City
reutersReuters
mexicoMexico
texasTexas
pivnichna-amerykaNorth America
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising