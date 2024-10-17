Japanese drones to search for landmines in Ukraine
The Japanese company Prodrone plans to start a business of detecting landmines in Ukraine using drones. The project is planned to be commercialized by fiscal year 2025 in cooperation with Tokyo-based consulting firm Padeco.
Prodrone, a manufacturer of industrial drones, will open a business to detect landmines that appeared in Ukraine after the Russian invasion.
Japanese drones will be used to search for mines in Ukraine
Nagoya-based Prodrone will partner with Tokyo-based consulting company Padeco to commercialize the project. The plan is to open a business to detect landmines that appeared in Ukraine after the Russian invasion. The company hopes to bring the project to a commercial level in fiscal year 2025.
The government has authorized the use of mobile complexes for ammunition disposal directly in demining areas. This simplifies the procedure for the disposal of missiles, ammunition and explosives seized during demining.
