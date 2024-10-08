Threat of drone mining has increased in Kherson region: enemy disguises mines

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Threat of drone mining has increased in Kherson region: enemy disguises mines

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16381 views

The occupiers are using drones to drop camouflaged “petal” mines in crowded places in Kherson region. There have been cases of mines being disguised as garbage or leaves to make detection more difficult.

The threat of remote mining has increased in Kherson region. The enemy is using drones to drop "petal" mines. This is reported by "We-Ukraine", UNN reports.

Details

According to Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, a spokesman for the Kherson Regional Military Administration, there have been recent cases of mines being disguised as garbage or leaves. Enemy troops cover them in leaves and glue to make them harder to detect, especially in the fall. Drones drop these dangerous objects in crowded areas, increasing the risk to civilians.

It is not only in Kherson. Cases of detection of "petal" mines were also recorded in Stanislav and Oleksandrivka

- said Oleksandr Tolokonnikov.

He urged residents to be especially cautious, watch their step and not allow children to walk outside unattended, especially in coastal areas.

Russians attack Kherson region: 58-year-old man wounded08.10.24, 19:08 • 15360 views

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
khersonKherson

