Threat of drone mining has increased in Kherson region: enemy disguises mines

The threat of remote mining has increased in Kherson region. The enemy is using drones to drop "petal" mines. This is reported by "We-Ukraine", UNN reports.

Details

According to Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, a spokesman for the Kherson Regional Military Administration, there have been recent cases of mines being disguised as garbage or leaves. Enemy troops cover them in leaves and glue to make them harder to detect, especially in the fall. Drones drop these dangerous objects in crowded areas, increasing the risk to civilians.

It is not only in Kherson. Cases of detection of "petal" mines were also recorded in Stanislav and Oleksandrivka - said Oleksandr Tolokonnikov.

He urged residents to be especially cautious, watch their step and not allow children to walk outside unattended, especially in coastal areas.

Russians attack Kherson region: 58-year-old man wounded