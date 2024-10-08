Russians attack Kherson region: 58-year-old man wounded

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 50055 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101554 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164065 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136244 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142193 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138592 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180784 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112023 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171634 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141124 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140994 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 92934 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108445 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110556 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164065 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180784 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171634 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199033 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188021 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140994 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141124 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146046 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137510 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154435 views
Russians attack Kherson region: 58-year-old man wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15360 views

A 58-year-old man was wounded in Kherson region as a result of a Russian drone attack. The victim sustained an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to his left leg and a fracture to his right leg, and was taken to the hospital.

In the evening of October 8, Russians attacked Kherson region once again. A 58-year-old man was wounded as a result of an explosive drop from a drone. This was stated by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

A 58-year-old man was wounded in Antonivka as a result of another explosive drop from a drone. He was taken to a hospital. The victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to the left leg and a fracture to the right leg

- said the head of the MBA. 

According to him, the victim is receiving the necessary medical care.

The enemy massively shelled a village in Kherson region: there were about 8 “arrivals”, there is a wounded08.10.24, 15:04 • 13164 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
khersonKherson

