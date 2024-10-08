Russians attack Kherson region: 58-year-old man wounded
Kyiv • UNN
A 58-year-old man was wounded in Kherson region as a result of a Russian drone attack. The victim sustained an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to his left leg and a fracture to his right leg, and was taken to the hospital.
In the evening of October 8, Russians attacked Kherson region once again. A 58-year-old man was wounded as a result of an explosive drop from a drone. This was stated by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.
Details
A 58-year-old man was wounded in Antonivka as a result of another explosive drop from a drone. He was taken to a hospital. The victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to the left leg and a fracture to the right leg
According to him, the victim is receiving the necessary medical care.
The enemy massively shelled a village in Kherson region: there were about 8 “arrivals”, there is a wounded08.10.24, 15:04 • 13164 views