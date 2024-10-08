Russians attack Kherson region: 58-year-old man wounded

In the evening of October 8, Russians attacked Kherson region once again. A 58-year-old man was wounded as a result of an explosive drop from a drone. This was stated by the head of the Kherson city military administration Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

A 58-year-old man was wounded in Antonivka as a result of another explosive drop from a drone. He was taken to a hospital. The victim was diagnosed with an explosive injury, a shrapnel wound to the left leg and a fracture to the right leg - said the head of the MBA.

According to him, the victim is receiving the necessary medical care.

