The enemy massively shelled a village in Kherson region: there were about 8 “arrivals”, there is a wounded

In the Kherson region, the village of Zelenivka came under massive hostile attacks by Russian troops. About 8 "arrivals" were recorded, a man was injured. This was reported by the head of the MVA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Russian occupation forces launched a massive attack on Zelenivka. There were about 8 "arrivals". Residential buildings were under fire. After the shelling, a fire broke out, which rescuers quickly extinguished - wrote Mrochko.

According to him, as a result of the shelling by the Russian Federation, a man of 42 years old sustained explosive and closed head injuries, contusion and shrapnel wounds to his back. Medics provided him with medical aid on the spot. At the time of the enemy attack, the victim was on the street.

