Russian troops remotely scatter anti-personnel mines in Kherson - MBA
Kyiv • UNN
In the Dniprovsky district of Kherson, cases of remote mining by Russian troops were recorded. The enemy is scattering dangerous “petal” anti-personnel mines on the roads, which cannot be approached.
Today, on October 7, several cases of remote mining were confirmed in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. The enemy is scattering “petal” mines on the roads.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.
Several cases of remote mining in Dniprovsky district of Kherson have been confirmed today. The enemy is scattering “petal” mines on the roads. This is a common anti-personnel mine. It is very dangerous to approach it. The mine is small, palm-sized, green or brown in color. It can explode if you touch it. And on its own
He emphasized that it is strictly forbidden to approach a mine, and in case of detection, call “101”.
As a result of the Russian air strike on Kherson , 20 people have already been injured.