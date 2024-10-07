Russian troops remotely scatter anti-personnel mines in Kherson - MBA

Today, on October 7, several cases of remote mining were confirmed in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. The enemy is scattering “petal” mines on the roads.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson MBA Roman Mrochko, reports UNN.

Details

Several cases of remote mining in Dniprovsky district of Kherson have been confirmed today. The enemy is scattering “petal” mines on the roads. This is a common anti-personnel mine. It is very dangerous to approach it. The mine is small, palm-sized, green or brown in color. It can explode if you touch it. And on its own - Mrochko said.

He emphasized that it is strictly forbidden to approach a mine, and in case of detection, call “101”.

Recall

As a result of the Russian air strike on Kherson , 20 people have already been injured.