Artificial intelligence and erotica: a group arrested in Japan for selling fake photos of women

In Japan, three men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of selling pornographic posters created using artificial intelligence. This is reported by myNews, writes UNN.

Details

According to media reports, the four suspects, aged between 20 and 50, uploaded a huge amount of obscene images into an artificial intelligence program to learn how to generate fake images from them. They used a variety of search queries to create new images of fake women in specific poses.

According to Tokyo police, after labeling the images as "artificial beauties" on posters, the suspects sold them for several thousand yen apiece.

To circumvent the ban on such sales through online auctions, they displayed censored images, but delivered uncensored versions to buyers.

Among those arrested for distributing and showing obscene items to buyers was Tomohiro Mizutani, a 44-year-old retail worker from Aichi Prefecture.

Mizutani told authorities that he became involved in illegal trading when he learned he could make a huge profit from it. He reportedly sold images worth up to 10 million yen ($70,000) in a year.

Another suspect, 53-year-old Suganuma Takashi, said he learned to create posters using artificial intelligence in order to sell them, NHK reports.

AI-generated explicit images and videos are becoming increasingly common due to the rapid development and increasing availability of technology. Deep fake pornography, which superimposes real people's faces onto fabricated scenarios, has become a growing global problem.

