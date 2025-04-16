Artificial intelligence and erotica: a group arrested in Japan for selling fake photos of women

$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Popular news

Tennis player Harriet Dart demanded deodorant for her opponent, who "smells a lot": the athlete later apologized for the comment

April 16, 04:57 PM

The fire at the APZ-20 plant in Kursk reached an area of 17,000 square meters: the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation assures of localization

April 16, 06:09 PM

Explosions were heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:12 PM

A massive drone attack continues: explosions are heard in Dnipro

April 16, 07:41 PM

In Dnipro, houses were damaged due to a UAV attack, two children were injured - OVA

April 16, 08:03 PM
Leak about the search: an ARMA employee could have acted "on instructions", but will be afraid to admit it

April 16, 02:30 PM

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

April 16, 11:16 AM

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

April 16, 08:09 AM

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

April 16, 07:15 AM

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
April 16, 06:47 AM
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Ruslan Kravchenko

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Europe

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM
R-360 Neptune

Telegram

Financial Times

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Artificial intelligence and erotica: a group arrested in Japan for selling fake photos of women

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8990 views

Four people have been arrested in Japan on suspicion of selling AI-generated pornographic posters. They uploaded obscene images to AI, later selling posters for thousands of yen.

Artificial intelligence and erotica: a group arrested in Japan for selling fake photos of women

In Japan, three men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of selling pornographic posters created using artificial intelligence. This is reported by myNews, writes UNN.

Details 

According to media reports, the four suspects, aged between 20 and 50, uploaded a huge amount of obscene images into an artificial intelligence program to learn how to generate fake images from them. They used a variety of search queries to create new images of fake women in specific poses.

According to Tokyo police, after labeling the images as "artificial beauties" on posters, the suspects sold them for several thousand yen apiece.

To circumvent the ban on such sales through online auctions, they displayed censored images, but delivered uncensored versions to buyers.

Among those arrested for distributing and showing obscene items to buyers was Tomohiro Mizutani, a 44-year-old retail worker from Aichi Prefecture.

OpenAI presented GPT-4.1: improved coding and understanding of context15.04.25, 09:40 • 4170 views

Mizutani told authorities that he became involved in illegal trading when he learned he could make a huge profit from it. He reportedly sold images worth up to 10 million yen ($70,000) in a year.

Another suspect, 53-year-old Suganuma Takashi, said he learned to create posters using artificial intelligence in order to sell them, NHK reports.

AI-generated explicit images and videos are becoming increasingly common due to the rapid development and increasing availability of technology. Deep fake pornography, which superimposes real people's faces onto fabricated scenarios, has become a growing global problem.

OpenAI announced that it is now more convenient to communicate with its voice AI assistant25.03.25, 12:45 • 10754 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
OpenAI
Tokyo
Japan
