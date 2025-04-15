$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

OpenAI presented GPT-4.1: improved coding and understanding of context

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3582 views

OpenAI has introduced a new generation of GPT-4.1 language models with improvements in coding and context understanding. The new models are cheaper and will replace GPT-4.5 in the API by July 2025.

OpenAI presented GPT-4.1: improved coding and understanding of context

OpenAI has introduced a new generation of its language models - GPT-4.1, which reported on its website, writes UNN.

Details 

OpenAI has introduced its new GPT-4.1 artificial intelligence model, as well as smaller versions of GPT-4.1 mini and GPT-4.1 nano, Fast Company writes, claiming significant improvements in coding, instruction following, and long context understanding.

According to the ChatGPT manufacturer, the new models, available only in the OpenAI application programming interface (API), outperform the company's most advanced model, GPT-4o, in all respects.

Meta is reportedly preparing a separate AI application to challenge ChatGPT28.02.25, 10:11 • 26611 views

With improved contextual understanding, they can support up to 1 million "tokens" - a term referring to units of data processed by an AI model. The models are also equipped with updated knowledge up to June 2024.

GPT-4.1 showed a 21% improvement compared to GPT-4o and a 27% improvement compared to GPT-4.5 in coding. Meanwhile, improvements in instruction following and long context understanding also make GPT-4.1 models more effective for supporting AI agents.

"The tests are strong, but we've focused on real utility, and developers seem very happy," CEO Sam Altman wrote in his post on social media platform X.

The company also said that the new models are significantly cheaper than GPT-4.5 and will completely replace it in the API by July 2025. 

OpenAI announced that it is now more convenient to communicate with its voice AI assistant25.03.25, 12:45 • 10567 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Technologies
Sam Altman
OpenAI
ChatGPT
