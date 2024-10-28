AI will take on a human form - Nvidia vice president
Kyiv • UNN
A representative of Nvidia announced the future “human form” of artificial intelligence. According to him, Japanese technologies will contribute to the development of AI not only in the creation of humanoids, but also in real operations.
Artificial intelligence will "take on a human form," Masataka Osaki, vice president of US chipmaker Nvidia, said in Tokyo on Monday , adding that Japanese manufacturing technologies will contribute to the broader development of the sector, UNN reports citing Nikkei Asia.
Details
The future challenges for AI will be "not only in creating humanoids, but also in connecting AI to real-world operations," said Masataka Osaki, vice president of global field operations at chipmaker Nvidia, in a speech on the opening day of the Global Governance Dialogue, a forum organized by Nikkei and Swiss business school IMD.
