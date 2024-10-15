Google invests in nuclear energy to support the development of artificial intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
Google has signed a contract with Kairos Power to purchase electricity from seven new small nuclear reactors. This is the first step towards the commercial implementation of such reactors in the United States to meet the energy needs of AI development.
Details
Under the agreement, Google is committed to buying electricity generated by seven new reactors to be built by the end of the decade. This was the first step towards the commercial introduction of small modular nuclear reactors in the United States, which promise to reduce the cost and time of construction of energy facilities.
Michael Terrell, Google's Senior Director of Energy and Climate, emphasized that the ultimate goal is to achieve round-the-clock carbon-free energy to complement wind and solar power. Growing demand for electricity, in particular due to the need for data centers for AI, is forcing technology companies to look for new, reliable energy sources, including nuclear.
