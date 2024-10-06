Google is testing a company verification feature in search

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 28323 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 96133 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160795 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134443 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141207 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138118 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179191 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111972 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170362 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104696 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139263 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138929 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 83395 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106893 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 109043 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 160795 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179191 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170362 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197791 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186837 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138929 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139263 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145472 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136956 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153938 views
Google is testing a company verification feature in search

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36470 views

Google is experimenting with blue check marks in search results to indicate trustworthy companies. The feature will help users recognize official websites and trusted businesses faster.

Google is conducting an experiment with the introduction of blue checkmarks in search results to help users determine the reliability of companies. The Verge and UNN reported it.

Details

Some users have already started seeing these checkmarks next to links to the official websites of companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon, and HP.

However, the experiment hasn't been widely implemented yet, and in some cases, the ticks disappeared after changing the account.

According to Google spokesperson Molly Shaheen, this feature will help buyers and users recognize trustworthy companies faster. Currently, testing is taking place only on a limited number of accounts and is not available to the general public.

AddendumAddendum

The new function works quite simply. When you hover over the blue check mark, an explanation appears: “Google signals indicate that this business is who it says it is.

This is determined based on data such as website verification, information from the Merchant Center, and manual verification.

Image

Recall

Google Lens now allows to search not only by imagebut also by video and voice. The new features are available in Search Labs on Android and iOS in English, and there are plans to simplify shopping with Lens.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
microsoftMicrosoft
apple-incApple Inc.
googleGoogle

