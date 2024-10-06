Google is testing a company verification feature in search

Google is conducting an experiment with the introduction of blue checkmarks in search results to help users determine the reliability of companies. The Verge and UNN reported it.

Details

Some users have already started seeing these checkmarks next to links to the official websites of companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Amazon, and HP.

However, the experiment hasn't been widely implemented yet, and in some cases, the ticks disappeared after changing the account.

According to Google spokesperson Molly Shaheen, this feature will help buyers and users recognize trustworthy companies faster. Currently, testing is taking place only on a limited number of accounts and is not available to the general public.

The new function works quite simply. When you hover over the blue check mark, an explanation appears: “Google signals indicate that this business is who it says it is.

This is determined based on data such as website verification, information from the Merchant Center, and manual verification.

