Problems of excessive tourism: popular areas of Tokyo have banned alcohol consumption on the streets

Tokyo's popular partying neighborhoods of Shibuya and Shinjuku have joined forces to try to stop street drinking and limit public Halloween parties.

The mayors of the popular Shibuya and Shinjuku districts in Tokyo have decided to ban alcohol consumption on the streets as a means of combating some of the problems caused by excessive tourism.

Shibuya and Shinjuku are two of Tokyo's most popular neighborhoods that also face the problem of excessive tourism - said Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe at a press conference organized today by the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan (FCCJ).

Shibuya passed an ordinance, effective October 1, permanently banning alcohol consumption on city streets, a veto that had previously been used only on certain occasions, such as Halloween or New Year's celebrations.

The mayor of the neighboring Shinjuku district, another of Tokyo's commercial and entertainment centers, home to the Kabukicho red light district, whose government this year decided to ban alcohol consumption on Halloween and New Year's Eve.

The decision was motivated by the influx of thousands of people who chose to travel to Shinjuku to celebrate Halloween in 2023 because they could not do so in Shibuya, and the problems this caused with cleanliness and public order.

