Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Problems of excessive tourism: popular areas of Tokyo have banned alcohol consumption on the streets

Problems of excessive tourism: popular areas of Tokyo have banned alcohol consumption on the streets

Kyiv  •  UNN

 112934 views

The Shibuya and Shinjuku districts of Tokyo have banned alcohol consumption on the streets to combat the problems of excessive tourism. The ban is in effect permanently in Shibuya and on holidays in Shinjuku.

Tokyo's popular partying neighborhoods of Shibuya and Shinjuku have joined forces to try to stop street drinking and limit public Halloween parties.

Writes UNN with reference to Asia Nikkei.

The mayors of the popular Shibuya and Shinjuku districts in Tokyo have decided to ban alcohol consumption on the streets as a means of combating some of the problems caused by excessive tourism.

Shibuya and Shinjuku are two of Tokyo's most popular neighborhoods that also face the problem of excessive tourism

- said Shibuya Mayor Ken Hasebe at a press conference organized today by the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan (FCCJ).

Shibuya passed an ordinance, effective October 1, permanently banning alcohol consumption on city streets, a veto that had previously been used only on certain occasions, such as Halloween or New Year's celebrations.

Image

The mayor of the neighboring Shinjuku district, another of Tokyo's commercial and entertainment centers, home to the Kabukicho red light district, whose government this year decided to ban alcohol consumption on Halloween and New Year's Eve.

Background

The decision was motivated by the influx of thousands of people who chose to travel to Shinjuku to celebrate Halloween in 2023 because they could not do so in Shibuya, and the problems this caused with cleanliness and public order.

Recall

Tokyo is modernizing a system of underground tunnels to collect rainwater due to increased precipitation. The $1.63 billion project prevents flooding, but needs to be expanded due to the increase in extreme precipitation.

China cannot be a “homeland”, Taiwan's government says, Beijing responds09.10.24, 09:51 • 11472 views

