China cannot be a “homeland”, Taiwan's government says, Beijing responds

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 16264 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 90292 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159345 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133731 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140707 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137884 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178387 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111946 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169702 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138348 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137940 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 78776 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 106141 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108323 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159369 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178399 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169709 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197169 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186233 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137940 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138348 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145202 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136698 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153698 views
Actual
China cannot be a “homeland”, Taiwan's government says, Beijing responds

China cannot be a “homeland”, Taiwan's government says, Beijing responds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 11472 views

Taiwan's president said that China cannot be the island's “homeland”. China accused Taiwan of “severing historical ties”. The visit of Taiwan's ex-president to Europe may increase tensions.

The Chinese government accused Taiwan's president on Tuesday of “deliberately severing historical ties” after William Lai asserted that it is “impossible” for China to be the homeland for the island nation.

Writes UNN with reference L'Opinion.

The People's Republic of China “cannot” become Taiwan's homeland because Taiwan's political roots go back much further, said William Lai, the current president of Taiwan who took office in May. Speaking at a concert preceding the celebration of Taiwan's National Day on October 10, he reminded that on October 1, the People's Republic of China celebrated its 75th anniversary, and in a few days Taiwan (the Republic of China) will celebrate its 113th birthday.

China accused Taiwan's president of “deliberately severing historical ties between the two sides of the strait”.

Zhu Fengliang, a representative of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council (China's executive body), also said at a press conference that “Taiwan is a sacred territory of China based on clear historical and legal principles.

The Taiwan Affairs Office adds, “making it clear to the Taiwanese” that the Communist Party of China “leaves no room for the Republic of China to survive.

AddendumAddendum

A few days after European Union (EU) member states gave the green light to the European Commission to impose additional customs duties on Chinese electric vehicles, tensions between Europeans and China are unlikely to ease, and may even increase, over Taiwan.

Former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will travel to the Old Continent this week as part of a week-long visit aimed at strengthening the island's ties with Europe. Although no details have been disclosed due to concerns about the former leader's safety and the risk of disrupting the visit organized by Beijing, she will visit the Czech Republic, as well as France and Belgium.

Recall

Blinken: Beijing's talks about peace in Ukraine “are not true”

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
european-commissionEuropean Commission
european-unionEuropean Union
taiwanTaiwan
franceFrance
belgiumBelgium
czech-republicCzech Republic
antonii-blinkenAnthony Blinken
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising