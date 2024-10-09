China cannot be a “homeland”, Taiwan's government says, Beijing responds

The Chinese government accused Taiwan's president on Tuesday of “deliberately severing historical ties” after William Lai asserted that it is “impossible” for China to be the homeland for the island nation.

The People's Republic of China “cannot” become Taiwan's homeland because Taiwan's political roots go back much further, said William Lai, the current president of Taiwan who took office in May. Speaking at a concert preceding the celebration of Taiwan's National Day on October 10, he reminded that on October 1, the People's Republic of China celebrated its 75th anniversary, and in a few days Taiwan (the Republic of China) will celebrate its 113th birthday.

China accused Taiwan's president of “deliberately severing historical ties between the two sides of the strait”.

Zhu Fengliang, a representative of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council (China's executive body), also said at a press conference that “Taiwan is a sacred territory of China based on clear historical and legal principles.

The Taiwan Affairs Office adds, “making it clear to the Taiwanese” that the Communist Party of China “leaves no room for the Republic of China to survive.

A few days after European Union (EU) member states gave the green light to the European Commission to impose additional customs duties on Chinese electric vehicles, tensions between Europeans and China are unlikely to ease, and may even increase, over Taiwan.

Former Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen will travel to the Old Continent this week as part of a week-long visit aimed at strengthening the island's ties with Europe. Although no details have been disclosed due to concerns about the former leader's safety and the risk of disrupting the visit organized by Beijing, she will visit the Czech Republic, as well as France and Belgium.

