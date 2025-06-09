Russian occupiers are throwing not only prisoners into battle, but also residents of the occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, this applies to representatives of the so-called "military commandant's office of the LPR." This is reported by UNN referring to the "ATESH" partisan movement.

Details

In occupied Luhansk, employees of the "military commandant's office" of the so-called "LPR" have begun to be forcibly granted the status of assault troopers and sent to the front line. The reason is an acute shortage of manpower at the front.

Without preparation, without choice — people from the rear are thrown into the combat zone to plug the holes in the collapsing front. This is another evidence of the personnel and moral crisis in the Russian army and its puppet structures. – said the partisans.

Recall

Representatives of the "ATESH" movement found a company in Russian St. Petersburg that improves drones for the occupation army. "Sitronics KT" develops and maintains UAVs with a range of over 200 km and trains operators for the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.