The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol

Kyiv

 • 38 views

As part of the agreements in Istanbul, a prisoner exchange took place, the first group of soldiers under 25 was returned, including the defenders of Mariupol. Work is underway to repatriate the bodies of the dead.

The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol

Among the released Ukrainian prisoners of war in the first stage, in particular, are representatives of the Naval Forces, the Land Forces, and the Territorial Defense Forces. There are defenders of Mariupol who spent more than 3 years in captivity. Work is also underway to repatriate the bodies of deceased Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Today, the exchange of prisoners of war began as part of the agreements in Istanbul. The first group of released servicemen under the age of 25 is returning home 

- the statement reads.

This is the result of the persistent work of the President of Ukraine, the negotiating team and the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Among those released today are representatives of the Naval Forces, the Land Forces, the Territorial Defense Forces, the Air Force, the Airborne Assault Forces, the Border Service, the National Guard and the State Special Transport Service. All those released are representatives of the rank and file and sergeant ranks. Among the released Defenders are defenders of Mariupol who spent more than 3 years in captivity 

- informs the Coordination Headquarters.

It is noted that this is only the first part of a large-scale exchange, which will continue within the framework of the agreements reached.

This exchange concerns certain categories of prisoners of war, in particular those under the age of 25, the seriously wounded and the seriously ill prisoners. Work is also underway to repatriate the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers who died while defending the Motherland 

- the statement reads.

The returned defenders will be provided with everything they need. They will have their documents restored, receive due financial support for the entire time in captivity, and a one-time allowance. They will also undergo a course of medical rehabilitation.

It is emphasized that the 66th exchange of prisoners of war is ongoing. For security reasons of the operation, the final figures of those released will be announced after the completion of the exchange process.

Ukraine is consistently working on the implementation of the "all for all" exchange formula in all categories 

- the Coordination Headquarters states.

Addendum

During the negotiations in Istanbul, an agreement was reached with Russia on the return of 6,000 bodies for 6,000 bodies of deceased soldiers. 

Also, Ukraine and Russia agreed on an exchange of all seriously ill prisoners of war and persons under the age of 25.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the return of the bodies of the fallen will take place immediately after the exchange of prisoners.

Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Kyrylo Budanov stated that Ukraine is facing information pressure and attempts by Russia to unilaterally dictate the parameters of the exchange process, and the Coordination Headquarters is working hard to organize an exchange based on the agreements reached.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Istanbul
Kirill Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
