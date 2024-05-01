ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Popular news
Approximately every eighth development on the Brave1 platform uses AI

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 126947 views

Ukrainian developers have registered more than 1,600 developments in 12 verticals on the Brave1 platform, of which more than 200 use artificial intelligence and machine learning methods.

Currently, Ukrainian developers have registered more than 1,600 developments in 12 verticals on the Brave1 platform, including more than 200 using artificial intelligence and machine learning methods. The press service of the Brave1 defense cluster told UNN in response to a request.

Details

"In total, Ukrainian developers have registered more than 1,600 developments in 12 verticals on the Brave1 platform, including more than 200 using AI and machine learning (AI/ML) methods. These are developments of different levels of technological readiness - from concepts to almost ready-made solutions," the cluster said.

It is noted that the top priority areas in this area are:

  • developments for data analysis, namely photos and videos collected by drones on the battlefield; 
  • integration of artificial intelligence into various weapons systems, including attack drones.

"Among the developments submitted to Brave1 are a platform for collecting, processing, synthesizing and transmitting various types of data that allows the military to obtain the necessary information in seconds; tracking disinformation flows using AI; remote search for mines and shells in mined areas. Brave1 members are also working on a solution for automatic targeting of UAVs and a technology for self-navigation of reconnaissance drones. Among the promising areas of AI application is its use in ground robotic systems," the press service adds.

The cluster said that AI is now most actively used in UAVs, which offers several key advantages, including:

  • resistance to enemy electronic warfare, since the drone with artificial intelligence has no radio communication with the operator, which can be jammed by enemy electronic warfare; 
  • the ability to automatically and more accurately identify targets on the battlefield, including those that are invisible to the human eye. In particular, AI has learned to identify classes of ships and submarines on radar satellite images; 
  • the ability to combine drones into swarms to perform a joint mission, where drones will independently synchronize and exchange information with each other.

The cluster emphasized that it plans to intensify its work on AI.

"The Brave1 cluster has identified it as one of the top priorities for the coming year. We are convinced that AI is one of the game changers of this war," the press service added.

Recall

Last year, Kyiv hosted a presentation of the innovative military cluster Brave1. The project was developed by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Strategic Industries, and the Ministry of Economy.

WarTechnologies
ministry-of-strategic-industries-of-ukraineMinistry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
kyivKyiv

