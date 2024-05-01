Approximately every eighth development on the Brave1 platform uses AI

Currently, Ukrainian developers have registered more than 1,600 developments in 12 verticals on the Brave1 platform, including more than 200 using artificial intelligence and machine learning methods. The press service of the Brave1 defense cluster told UNN in response to a request.

Details

"In total, Ukrainian developers have registered more than 1,600 developments in 12 verticals on the Brave1 platform, including more than 200 using AI and machine learning (AI/ML) methods. These are developments of different levels of technological readiness - from concepts to almost ready-made solutions," the cluster said.

It is noted that the top priority areas in this area are:

developments for data analysis, namely photos and videos collected by drones on the battlefield;

integration of artificial intelligence into various weapons systems, including attack drones.

"Among the developments submitted to Brave1 are a platform for collecting, processing, synthesizing and transmitting various types of data that allows the military to obtain the necessary information in seconds; tracking disinformation flows using AI; remote search for mines and shells in mined areas. Brave1 members are also working on a solution for automatic targeting of UAVs and a technology for self-navigation of reconnaissance drones. Among the promising areas of AI application is its use in ground robotic systems," the press service adds.

The cluster said that AI is now most actively used in UAVs, which offers several key advantages, including:

resistance to enemy electronic warfare, since the drone with artificial intelligence has no radio communication with the operator, which can be jammed by enemy electronic warfare;

the ability to automatically and more accurately identify targets on the battlefield, including those that are invisible to the human eye. In particular, AI has learned to identify classes of ships and submarines on radar satellite images;

the ability to combine drones into swarms to perform a joint mission, where drones will independently synchronize and exchange information with each other.

The cluster emphasized that it plans to intensify its work on AI.

"The Brave1 cluster has identified it as one of the top priorities for the coming year. We are convinced that AI is one of the game changers of this war," the press service added.

Recall

Last year, Kyiv hosted a presentation of the innovative military cluster Brave1. The project was developed by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Defense, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Security and Defense Council, the Ministry of Strategic Industries, and the Ministry of Economy.

