The Brave1 defense cluster has already provided 186 grants worth $3.2 million to developers

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 101031 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 111343 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153977 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 157644 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 253934 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174895 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166012 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148433 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227813 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113103 views

Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 42581 views
Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 24852 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 29921 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 35932 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 33274 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 253934 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227813 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213652 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 239301 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225924 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 101031 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 71223 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 77794 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113592 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114457 views
The Brave1 defense cluster has already provided 186 grants worth $3.2 million to developers

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 115741 views

The Brave1 Defense Cluster has provided 186 grants totaling $3.2 million to Ukrainian developers, with more than 1,600 developments registered on the platform, 60 of which are codified to NATO standards.

The Brave1 Defense Cluster has already awarded 186 grants totaling $3.2 million to Ukrainian developers. Currently, more than 1600 developments are registered on the platform. The press service of the Brave1 Defense Cluster told UNN in response to an inquiry.

Details

According to the cluster's press service, more than 1,600 developments are currently registered on the Brave1 platform, of which 60 are codified in accordance with NATO standards

Brave1 has already awarded 186 grants totaling $3.2 million. Ukrainian developers can use these funds to develop their projects. This year, Brave1 plans to significantly increase the number and amount of grants. The state budget for 2024 provides UAH 1.5 billion for this purpose

- the press service noted.

It is noted that the cluster currently focuses on 4 key areas:

  • UAV; 
  • REB; 
  • ground robotic systems; 
  • artificial intelligence.

Recall

The Brave1 project has become a defense technology ecosystem with more than 900 innovators, which has developed 1,600 projects in 12 areas, including UAVs, intelligence, robotics, and military medicine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
natoNATO

Contact us about advertising