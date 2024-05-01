The Brave1 defense cluster has already provided 186 grants worth $3.2 million to developers

The Brave1 Defense Cluster has already awarded 186 grants totaling $3.2 million to Ukrainian developers. Currently, more than 1600 developments are registered on the platform. The press service of the Brave1 Defense Cluster told UNN in response to an inquiry.

Details

According to the cluster's press service, more than 1,600 developments are currently registered on the Brave1 platform, of which 60 are codified in accordance with NATO standards

Brave1 has already awarded 186 grants totaling $3.2 million. Ukrainian developers can use these funds to develop their projects. This year, Brave1 plans to significantly increase the number and amount of grants. The state budget for 2024 provides UAH 1.5 billion for this purpose - the press service noted.

It is noted that the cluster currently focuses on 4 key areas:

UAV;

REB;

ground robotic systems;

artificial intelligence.

Recall

The Brave1 project has become a defense technology ecosystem with more than 900 innovators, which has developed 1,600 projects in 12 areas, including UAVs, intelligence, robotics, and military medicine.