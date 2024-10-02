Umerov: in 2025 we will increase production of drones, long-range weapons and ballistic missiles

Ukraine continues to strengthen its defense capabilities through innovation and support from international partners. This was stated at the DFNC2 forum by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, who announced an increase in the domestic production of drones, long-range weapons and ballistic missiles in 2025, as reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

"In 2025, we will increase our own production of drones, long-range weapons and ballistic missiles," the Defense Ministry quoted Umerov as saying.

"We have already invested $4 billion in the development of Ukrainian industry, and next year we plan to increase funding. Our priority is the development of domestic drones and long-range weapons, including ballistic missiles," Umerov emphasized.

The Minister emphasized that the Ministry of Defense is actively working to attract foreign partners to establish joint ventures for the development of the defense industry. Important elements of cooperation, as indicated, are the conclusion of multi-year contracts for the production, supply and maintenance of weapons, which will meet the needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the long term.

"Ukraine's defense industry has significantly increased its capabilities thanks to the support of our allies and last year's agreements made at the same forum. Today's new agreements and partnerships are a confirmation that we are on the right path to victory," said German Smetanin, head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

More than 280 companies took part in this year's forum. During the event, according to the Defense Ministry, new important agreements were signed that will strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Zelenskyy meets with heads of the world's leading defense companies to discuss expanding cooperation