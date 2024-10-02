Zelenskyy meets with heads of the world's leading defense companies to discuss expanding cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a meeting with CEOs and top managers of defense companies from partner countries. According to the President's Office, this took place within the framework of the Second International Defense Industries Forum (DFNC2), UNN reports.

An informative meeting with CEOs and top managers of the world's leading defense companies at the second International Defense Industries Forum. This large-scale event brought together more than 30 countries, nearly 300 companies and hundreds of participants. We discussed expanding cooperation to strengthen our defense sector. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine's defense production has increased significantly. We need foreign experience, access to supply chains and technology to continue to grow - Zelensky wrote on social media.

Details

According to the Presidential Administration, the President thanked the countries represented by these manufacturers and their employees for supporting Ukrainians, as well as the companies that have already started working in Ukraine and opened their offices.

"We are very glad to see you in Ukraine. We are counting on more support because, unfortunately, the war has not stopped. And we are grateful for everything we can do together today and in the future. We look forward to our partnership not only during the war," Zelensky said.

The main topic of the conversation, as indicated in the OP, was the expansion of cooperation to strengthen the production capabilities of Ukraine's defense sector.

According to the President, there are already important results after the first defense industry forum. In particular, regarding the maintenance of light guns, the localization of assault rifle production and the creation of facilities for the production of ammunition for small arms, the Presidential Administration said.

За даними ОП, на заході були присутні представники BAE Systems, KNDS, MBDA, D&M Holding Company, Amentum Services, Inc, AeroVironment, Inc., Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Romarm, CZ Colt Group, Quantum Systems, Hellenic Defence Systems, DI Danish Defence & Security Industries Association.

Ukraine can and will create the best weapons - Zelensky