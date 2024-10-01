President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that while Ukrainian defense used to look helpless, now it is an industry that is on the way to becoming a leader in Europe at least. Ukraine can and will create the best weapons. Zelensky said this at the second International Defense Industries Forum, UNN reports.

"Years ago, Ukrainian defense unfortunately looked helpless, but now it is an industry that is on its way to becoming a leader at least in Europe. Now these are industries that Ukraine can once again be rightfully proud of. Thanks to its defense industries, Ukraine is on track to become one of the key global security contributors and a very strong player in the global arms and defense technology market. Anyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine, I am sure, will win. And now, when we are presenting Ukraine's Victory Plan to our partners, we are relying on the experience of Ukrainian courage - the strength of our soldiers, above all, the resilience of our people, and equally on the absolutely practical, proven Ukrainian ambition - that Ukraine can and will create the best weapons," Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine guarantees each of our partners that the country will use this new strength to strengthen global stability.

"The world with Ukraine - a free and strong Ukraine - is much safer. Today, almost every visit to our partner countries, almost every negotiation with partners, with leaders and other representatives of the world, as well as direct communication with defense companies - all this brings Ukraine more investments in the defense sector, more new technologies and more, respectively, production capabilities. This will continue to be the case. Today, within the framework of the forum, we will conclude further agreements and sign important documents. These are companies that will come to work here, in Ukraine. This is localization in Ukraine. This is an exchange of ideas and expansion of our common experience. There is no state sovereignty without the ability to defend itself. And this ability is born in such work as yours - work in the defense industries," Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine could produce up to 4 million drones annually, and 15, and sometimes 20 Bohdan air defense systems monthly. The President also announced the successful flight test of a new ballistic missile and the creation of a new repair base, which has already seen the first Marder infantry fighting vehicle repaired in Ukraine.