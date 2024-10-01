Ukraine can and will create the best weapons - Zelensky

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 101006 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107829 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 174067 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141552 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145311 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139828 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185538 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112144 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175754 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 50220 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115171 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 69699 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 76142 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 44138 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 174067 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185538 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175754 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203034 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191860 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143802 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143606 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148188 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139505 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156277 views
Actual
Ukraine can and will create the best weapons - Zelensky

Ukraine can and will create the best weapons - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23308 views

President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is on its way to becoming a leader in the European defense industry. He emphasized that the country can create the best weapons and will become a global security donor.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that while Ukrainian defense used to look helpless, now it is an industry that is on the way to becoming a leader in Europe at least. Ukraine can and will create the best weapons. Zelensky said this at the second International Defense Industries Forum, UNN reports.

"Years ago, Ukrainian defense unfortunately looked helpless, but now it is an industry that is on its way to becoming a leader at least in Europe. Now these are industries that Ukraine can once again be rightfully proud of. Thanks to its defense industries, Ukraine is on track to become one of the key global security contributors and a very strong player in the global arms and defense technology market. Anyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine, I am sure, will win. And now, when we are presenting Ukraine's Victory Plan to our partners, we are relying on the experience of Ukrainian courage - the strength of our soldiers, above all, the resilience of our people, and equally on the absolutely practical, proven Ukrainian ambition - that Ukraine can and will create the best weapons," Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine guarantees each of our partners that the country will use this new strength to strengthen global stability.

"The world with Ukraine - a free and strong Ukraine - is much safer. Today, almost every visit to our partner countries, almost every negotiation with partners, with leaders and other representatives of the world, as well as direct communication with defense companies - all this brings Ukraine more investments in the defense sector, more new technologies and more, respectively, production capabilities. This will continue to be the case. Today, within the framework of the forum, we will conclude further agreements and sign important documents. These are companies that will come to work here, in Ukraine. This is localization in Ukraine. This is an exchange of ideas and expansion of our common experience. There is no state sovereignty without the ability to defend itself. And this ability is born in such work as yours - work in the defense industries," Zelensky added.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine could produce up to 4 million drones annually, and 15, and sometimes 20 Bohdan air defense systems monthly. The President also announced the successful flight test of a new ballistic missile and the creation of a new repair base, which has already seen the first Marder infantry fighting vehicle repaired in Ukraine.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsTechnologies
marder-infantry-fighting-vehicleMarder (infantry fighting vehicle)
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising