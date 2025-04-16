Ukraine has launched an international Easter campaign to protect more than 20,000 children abducted by Russia

Ukraine is launching an international Easter campaign to remind the world of more than 20,000 Ukrainian children forcibly taken away by the terrorist country. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In light of Easter week, Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized the reality of Ukrainian families whose children were kidnapped by the Russians.

Unfortunately, not every family will be able to reunite this Easter week. Thousands of Ukrainian children remain kidnapped by Russia - torn from their families, homes and Motherland - said Sybiha.

Therefore, in response to this humanitarian catastrophe, Ukraine is launching an international campaign under the slogan ChildrenAreNonNegotiable. Its goal is to once again draw the attention of the world community to more than 20,000 Ukrainian children illegally deported since the beginning of the full-scale aggression.

According to Sybiha, the Russian Federation is trying to destroy Ukrainian identity by applying violent "re-education" to kidnapped children and transferring them to Russian families.

The Minister noted that such actions cannot go unpunished. Each case must be investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice.

I call on my colleagues around the world to join the #ChildrenAreNonNegotiable campaign and express support for the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Together we will return our children home - added Sybiha.

Recall

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that the terrorist country is trying to interfere in the process of returning Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories and from its own territory, using indirect methods for this. In particular, it operates through a number of pseudo-charitable organizations, which, under the guise of a humanitarian mission, are trying to collect as much personal data as possible about children in the TOT, as well as obtain information about the routes and mechanisms of their return.

