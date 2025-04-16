$41.180.14
Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement
April 16, 06:28 PM • 15862 views

Basic legal matters are almost finalized: Zelenskyy on the minerals agreement

April 16, 11:59 AM • 61676 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

April 16, 11:16 AM • 163341 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
April 16, 11:15 AM • 84002 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
April 16, 10:31 AM • 114092 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

April 16, 08:19 AM • 89550 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 141376 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 123524 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 39005 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 62924 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Ukraine has launched an international Easter campaign to protect more than 20,000 children abducted by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1272 views

Ukraine has launched an international Easter campaign to draw attention to more than 20,000 Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia. The goal of the campaign is to return the children home.

Ukraine has launched an international Easter campaign to protect more than 20,000 children abducted by Russia

Ukraine is launching an international Easter campaign to remind the world of more than 20,000 Ukrainian children forcibly taken away by the terrorist country. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

In light of Easter week, Minister Andriy Sybiha emphasized the reality of Ukrainian families whose children were kidnapped by the Russians.

Unfortunately, not every family will be able to reunite this Easter week. Thousands of Ukrainian children remain kidnapped by Russia - torn from their families, homes and Motherland

- said Sybiha.

Therefore, in response to this humanitarian catastrophe, Ukraine is launching an international campaign under the slogan ChildrenAreNonNegotiable. Its goal is to once again draw the attention of the world community to more than 20,000 Ukrainian children illegally deported since the beginning of the full-scale aggression.

According to Sybiha, the Russian Federation is trying to destroy Ukrainian identity by applying violent "re-education" to kidnapped children and transferring them to Russian families.

The Minister noted that such actions cannot go unpunished. Each case must be investigated and the perpetrators brought to justice.

I call on my colleagues around the world to join the #ChildrenAreNonNegotiable campaign and express support for the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.
Together we will return our children home

- added Sybiha.

Recall

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets stated that the terrorist country is trying to interfere in the process of returning Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories and from its own territory, using indirect methods for this. In particular, it operates through a number of pseudo-charitable organizations, which, under the guise of a humanitarian mission, are trying to collect as much personal data as possible about children in the TOT, as well as obtain information about the routes and mechanisms of their return.

Lubinec told how and why the Russian Federation is launching its "tentacles" into the process of returning Ukrainian children15.04.25, 22:12 • 3636 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWarPoliticsNews of the World
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine
