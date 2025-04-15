$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 16606 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 71450 views

Curfew and mass events for Easter: which regions have changed

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 38907 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 44201 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 51352 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

April 16, 07:15 AM • 93022 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
April 16, 06:47 AM • 85043 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 35424 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 60564 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 109405 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Publications
Exclusives
Lubinec told how and why the Russian Federation is launching its "tentacles" into the process of returning Ukrainian children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2746 views

Russia is trying to obtain data on Ukrainian children through charitable foundations. They are interested in personal data of children in the temporarily occupied territories, logistics of return, which may threaten operations.

Lubinec told how and why the Russian Federation is launching its "tentacles" into the process of returning Ukrainian children

Russia is launching its "tentacles" into the process of returning Ukrainian children from TOT and Russia. And it does this, in particular, through various charitable foundations, which under the guise of assistance try to find out as much personal data of children in TOT and logistics of return as possible. This was reported by Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, reports UNN.

Details

According to Lubinets, recently the media has begun to spread information that looks like a planned campaign to discredit the work of Ukrainian state bodies, in particular related to the return of Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories and the territory of Russia.

The Ombudsman noted that not so long ago there was a meeting between employees of the Ombudsman's Office and the head of a charitable foundation who wanted to join the return of Ukrainian children. After preliminary consultations, a corresponding memorandum of cooperation was signed. The foundation did provide assistance, but later certain alarming signals began to be observed from its head.

Namely:

  • insistent demands for participation in working meetings;
    • attempts to gain access to the personal data of children who are still in TOT and in the Russian Federation;
      • interest in the details of logistics of return and routes;
        • attempts to establish who exactly provides assistance in this process in the temporarily occupied territories and in the Russian Federation.

          Due to the fact that the Ombudsman's Office cannot satisfy such requirements, a year ago it decided to terminate cooperation with the specified foundation.

          I want to clearly state: all this information is extremely sensitive and classified. Its disclosure may jeopardize not only the effectiveness of return operations, but also the safety of people who directly contribute to these processes. These people are exposed to serious threats, including the risk to life 

          - Lubinets emphasized.

          At the same time, the ombudsman stressed that all financial support of the foundation was directed exclusively to help families who were waiting for the return of children.

          A year has passed. There was an information attack on the Office of the Commissioner, as well as on me personally. Unknown persons associated with the above-mentioned organization began to spread disinformation, including through international channels, accusing them of alleged corruption 

          - added Lubinets.

          In his opinion, such activity coincides with the information operations of the Russian Federation, the purpose of which is to discredit Ukrainian state institutions and disrupt the process of returning children.

          "...representatives of this foundation appealed to law enforcement agencies. We are completely open and expect transparent conclusions in accordance with current legislation," the official said and added that it became known from open sources that a representative of the foundation went on foreign trips, where she presented herself as a partner of Ukrainian state bodies, collecting significant amounts of funds, millions of euros. At the same time, the amount spent on the return of children, publicly declared by her, amounted to only 18 thousand US dollars.

          In addition, there was information that this person was trying to organize a press conference for a representative of the aggressor country. Moreover, the head of the Kyiv office of her organization is a former citizen of the Russian Federation, who now uses a diplomatic passport as the wife of a foreign diplomat. This information is already partially in the public space and is known to the relevant state bodies 

          - he summarized.

          Ukraine has returned over 1270 children from Russia and occupied territories09.04.25, 20:07 • 10327 views

          Alona Utkina

          Alona Utkina

          SocietyWar
          Ukraine
