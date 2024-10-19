Ukraine and Italy are going to strengthen cooperation in the defense industry
Kyiv • UNN
Minister Smetanin discussed cooperation in the defense industry with the Italian ambassador. The parties discussed projects in the areas of air defense, electronic warfare, armored vehicles and drones, as well as the possibility of financing the supply of military products.
Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Herman Smetanin met with Italian Ambassador to Ukraine Carlo Formosa and Military Attaché Igor Torti to discuss bilateral cooperation in the defense industry. This was reported by the Ministry of Strategic Industries, UNN reports.
Details
The meeting, as indicated, discussed the current state of the Ukrainian defense industry, key sectors and development prospects.
They also discussed bilateral cooperation between Ukrainian defense companies and Italian defense companies in the areas of air defense, electronic warfare, armored vehicles, and drones. They analyzed current projects and considered possible areas for further cooperation, including joint projects and investments.
"We look forward to deepening cooperation between Ukrainian defense companies and Italian ones and expanding the areas of this cooperation. The Ukrainian defense industry is increasing its capabilities, but we still need financial support from our partners and assistance in supplying explosives. At the same time, we are ready to share our experience in the production of defense products and their effectiveness on the battlefield. We are in favor of equal partnership and open dialog between industrialists," said German Smetanin.
They also discussed funding opportunities to support the supply of Ukrainian military products to the Defense Forces.
Recall
Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov called for financial support for the Ukrainian defense industry. He noted successes in the production of drones and suggested that European partners train Ukraine's strategic reserves.