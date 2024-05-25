In one of the capital's schools, people were not allowed to go into shelters during the air raid. The Ministry of Strategy and Industry responded

In one of the capital's schools, people were not allowed to enter the shelter during the air raid. The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine responded to the incident and assured that a preventive conversation had already been held with the person responsible for the shelter, UNN reports.

Today, during the air raid, people were not allowed to enter one of the capital's schools in Obolon. The corresponding video has started to spread on telegram channels. This is an exception and, of course, a human factor. People should be allowed into shelters whenever necessary. Unfortunately, such situations do happen, and it is very good that this time everything went well - said Timur Tkachenko, Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

According to him, a preventive conversation has already been held with the person responsible for the shelter, and conclusions have been drawn.

Tkachenko also reminded that the shelter should have unimpeded access 24/7.

