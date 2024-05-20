Ministry of Strategic Industry: criteria for booking defense industry workers expanded

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Ministry of Strategic Industry: criteria for booking defense industry workers expanded

Ministry of Strategic Industry: criteria for booking defense industry workers expanded

Ukraine has expanded the criteria for booking employees of defense industry enterprises, allowing companies to do so.

Ukraine has expanded the list of criteria for booking employees of the defense industry, the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

Details

"The Ministry of Strategic Industries has amended the criteria for determining enterprises that are important for the national economy. Compliance with these criteria becomes the basis for further booking of employees subject to military service for the period of mobilization and wartime," the statement said.

The changes, as indicated, relate to those criteria that give grounds for reservation of 50% of employees, regardless of military specialty. And the corresponding order came into force on May 17, 2024.

From now on, according to the Ministry of Strategic Industries, "enterprises, institutions and organizations involved in the production of goods, performance of works and provision of defense services for the development, manufacture, repair, modernization and utilization of weapons, military and special equipment, ammunition, and their components must meet one of two criteria.

1. To be a performer or co-performer: 

  • a state contract with a state customer in the field of defense for the production of goods, performance of works and provision of services referred to in the previous paragraph;
  • or an agreement on the production of defense goods at the expense of other extra-budgetary sources not prohibited by the legislation of Ukraine. 

"At the same time, defense goods must be supplied to military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations. Regardless of the source of funding, more than 50% of the total production of the enterprise must be defense-related goods, works and services (for the last reporting period)," the Ministry said.

2. To receive financial state support in the form of grants in accordance with the procedure for providing financial support for the development of innovations and technologies for defense (Brave1), approved by the government resolution .

Thus, the changes actually expand the list of criteria. The first one combines the two that have been in effect so far, adding extra-budgetary sources of funding. And the second one allows companies that are at the stage of developing their own defense industry product to get a reservation

- summarized in the Ministry of Strategic Development.

For those enterprises that have already started the process according to the procedure in force until now, nothing changes, as noted. Lists of documents and algorithms of actions in accordance with the updates are also provided in of the Ministry of Strategy and Trade .

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
ministry-of-strategic-industries-of-ukraineMinistry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

