Ministry of Strategic Industry: criteria for booking defense industry workers expanded

Ukraine has expanded the list of criteria for booking employees of the defense industry, the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

Details

"The Ministry of Strategic Industries has amended the criteria for determining enterprises that are important for the national economy. Compliance with these criteria becomes the basis for further booking of employees subject to military service for the period of mobilization and wartime," the statement said.

The changes, as indicated, relate to those criteria that give grounds for reservation of 50% of employees, regardless of military specialty. And the corresponding order came into force on May 17, 2024.

From now on, according to the Ministry of Strategic Industries, "enterprises, institutions and organizations involved in the production of goods, performance of works and provision of defense services for the development, manufacture, repair, modernization and utilization of weapons, military and special equipment, ammunition, and their components must meet one of two criteria.

1. To be a performer or co-performer:

a state contract with a state customer in the field of defense for the production of goods, performance of works and provision of services referred to in the previous paragraph;

or an agreement on the production of defense goods at the expense of other extra-budgetary sources not prohibited by the legislation of Ukraine.

"At the same time, defense goods must be supplied to military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations. Regardless of the source of funding, more than 50% of the total production of the enterprise must be defense-related goods, works and services (for the last reporting period)," the Ministry said.

2. To receive financial state support in the form of grants in accordance with the procedure for providing financial support for the development of innovations and technologies for defense (Brave1), approved by the government resolution .

Thus, the changes actually expand the list of criteria. The first one combines the two that have been in effect so far, adding extra-budgetary sources of funding. And the second one allows companies that are at the stage of developing their own defense industry product to get a reservation - summarized in the Ministry of Strategic Development.

For those enterprises that have already started the process according to the procedure in force until now, nothing changes, as noted. Lists of documents and algorithms of actions in accordance with the updates are also provided in of the Ministry of Strategy and Trade .

