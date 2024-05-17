Procedure for booking employees of the fuel and energy and digital sectors has been changed in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the procedure for reserving persons liable for military service for employees of enterprises in the fuel and energy sector and the digitalization sector, in particular, electronic communication services. The details are specified in the government's resolution No. 555 of May 14, 2024, UNN reports.

Details

The document amends the Procedure, according to which "the heads of the above enterprises, institutions and organizations and their deputies, as well as employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations of the fuel and energy complex, the list of which is approved by the Ministry of Energy, and enterprises providing electronic communication services and/or access to electronic communication networks and their infrastructure, which are determined by the Ministry of Digital Transformation to be critical for the functioning of the economy during a special period in the field of digitalization, are subject to reservatio

The resolution states that such enterprises, institutions and organizations "shall not be subject to the restrictions on the number of persons liable for military service subject to reservation specified in the eighth paragraph of this clause (7)".

Also, according to the document, employees involved in the "construction, repair, restoration, manufacture and/or supply of equipment, provide services, carry out other engineering and technical measures aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of the unified energy system and the gas transportation system (...), enterprises servicing life support systems and their contractors engaged in the construction, repair and/or placement of gas piston and gas turbine units (...), as well as related networks ( As well as "technicians included... in the emergency restoration teams of enterprises that ensure the operation of electric power grids during blackouts and carry out emergency restoration of electric power grids in the territories of Dnipropetrovska, Donetsk, Zaporizka, Luhanska, Mykolaivska, Odeska, Poltavska, Sumska, Kharkivska, Khersonska, Chernihivska oblasts (...)".

