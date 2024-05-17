Procedure for booking employees of the fuel and energy and digital sectors has been changed in Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82657 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107640 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150470 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154480 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250685 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174220 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165467 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148350 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226085 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113069 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 41133 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33168 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65353 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33651 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59535 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250685 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226085 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212144 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237889 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224670 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82657 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59535 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65353 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112978 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113869 views
Actual
Procedure for booking employees of the fuel and energy and digital sectors has been changed in Ukraine

Procedure for booking employees of the fuel and energy and digital sectors has been changed in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17345 views

Ukraine amends the procedure for booking employees of the fuel and energy and digital sectors for military service during a special period.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the procedure for reserving persons liable for military service for employees of enterprises in the fuel and energy sector and the digitalization sector, in particular, electronic communication services. The details are specified in the government's resolution No. 555 of May 14, 2024, UNN reports.

Details

The document amends the Procedure, according to which "the heads of the above enterprises, institutions and organizations and their deputies, as well as employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations of the fuel and energy complex, the list of which is approved by the Ministry of Energy, and enterprises providing electronic communication services and/or access to electronic communication networks and their infrastructure, which are determined by the Ministry of Digital Transformation to be critical for the functioning of the economy during a special period in the field of digitalization, are subject to reservatio

The resolution states that such enterprises, institutions and organizations "shall not be subject to the restrictions on the number of persons liable for military service subject to reservation specified in the eighth paragraph of this clause (7)".

The Government has created conditions for booking employees of enterprises involved in energy recovery14.05.24, 15:05 • 21410 views

Also, according to the document, employees involved in the "construction, repair, restoration, manufacture and/or supply of equipment, provide services, carry out other engineering and technical measures aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of the unified energy system and the gas transportation system (...), enterprises servicing life support systems and their contractors engaged in the construction, repair and/or placement of gas piston and gas turbine units (...), as well as related networks ( As well as "technicians included... in the emergency restoration teams of enterprises that ensure the operation of electric power grids during blackouts and carry out emergency restoration of electric power grids in the territories of Dnipropetrovska, Donetsk, Zaporizka, Luhanska, Mykolaivska, Odeska, Poltavska, Sumska, Kharkivska, Khersonska, Chernihivska oblasts (...)".

The Verkhovna Rada is considering two models of economic booking - Arahamia08.05.24, 21:10 • 56181 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
chernihiv-oblastChernihiv Oblast
kherson-oblastKherson Oblast
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising