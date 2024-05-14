ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82311 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107559 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150398 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154416 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250637 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174214 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165462 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226061 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

The Government has created conditions for booking employees of enterprises involved in energy recovery

The Government has created conditions for booking employees of enterprises involved in energy recovery

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21410 views

The government has amended the procedure to allow the reservation of employees at companies involved in the restoration of critical infrastructure damaged by Russian aggression.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the procedure for reserving persons liable for military service to create the necessary conditions for reserving employees of enterprises engaged in the construction, repair, restoration, provision of services, manufacture and/or supply of equipment, and other engineering and technical measures aimed at restoring the property of critical infrastructure facilities destroyed/damaged as a result of Russian aggression. This was reported by the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Amendments to the Procedure for Reservation of Persons Liable for Military Service on the List of Persons Liable for Military Service during Martial Law, approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 76 of 27.01.2023 "Some Issues of Implementation of the Provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" on Reservation of Persons Liable for Military Service for the Period of Mobilization and for Wartime" were introduced

- Melnychuk wrote.

According to him, the amendments are aimed at creating the necessary conditions for booking employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations, the fuel and energy complex and their contractors engaged in the construction, repair, restoration, provision of services, manufacture and/or supply of equipment, other engineering and technical measures aimed at restoring the property of critical infrastructure facilities destroyed/damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the uninterrupted functioning of the United Energy System and the gas transportation system of Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomyPolitics
ministerstvo-enerhetyky-ukrainaMinistry of Energy of Ukraine
telegramTelegram
artem-lysohorArtem Lisogor
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising