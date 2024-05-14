The Government has created conditions for booking employees of enterprises involved in energy recovery

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has amended the procedure for reserving persons liable for military service to create the necessary conditions for reserving employees of enterprises engaged in the construction, repair, restoration, provision of services, manufacture and/or supply of equipment, and other engineering and technical measures aimed at restoring the property of critical infrastructure facilities destroyed/damaged as a result of Russian aggression. This was reported by the government's representative in parliament Taras Melnychuk on Telegram, UNN reports.

Amendments to the Procedure for Reservation of Persons Liable for Military Service on the List of Persons Liable for Military Service during Martial Law, approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine No. 76 of 27.01.2023 "Some Issues of Implementation of the Provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization" on Reservation of Persons Liable for Military Service for the Period of Mobilization and for Wartime" were introduced - Melnychuk wrote.

According to him, the amendments are aimed at creating the necessary conditions for booking employees of enterprises, institutions and organizations, the fuel and energy complex and their contractors engaged in the construction, repair, restoration, provision of services, manufacture and/or supply of equipment, other engineering and technical measures aimed at restoring the property of critical infrastructure facilities destroyed/damaged as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the uninterrupted functioning of the United Energy System and the gas transportation system of Ukraine.

