Ukrainian manufacturers can produce about 150 thousand drones per month - Ministry of Strategic Industries

Ukrainian drone manufacturers can produce, for example, about 150 thousand units per month, but with additional funding, Ukraine can increase production many times over. This was announced by Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Hanna Hvozdyar during a telethon, UNN reports.

We are now increasing the production of drones. Everyone was very impressed by the President's phrase about a million, and for some reason many people did not believe it. However, I can assure you that we are far beyond one million in terms of production. I am sure that this year we will even reach the 2 million mark - Hvozdyar said.

According to her, today there are about 200 companies involved in the production of various types of drones and UAVs, complexes. Today, about 60 companies are involved in government procurement, but procurement is ongoing, and even more companies will be involved in procurement.

"For this year, we have ambitious plans together with our partners to develop the components market. That is, to localize certain components that we need and produce them in Ukraine. We are also entering into certain alliances with our partners, not only to train the military, but we are also starting to cooperate using the best components that our partners have, which can improve our equipment," Hvozdyar said.

One million drones for Ukraine: Kamyshin suggests NATO countries buy drones from Ukrainian manufacturers

She noted that about 150 thousand drones can be produced monthly at Ukrainian facilities.

At our Ukrainian facilities, we can actually produce, for example, about 150 thousand, but with additional funding, we can increase production many times over. Today, the only thing stopping us is the issue of financing the products we have. If we were to increase funding, if our partners were involved, we would be able to multiply the production of drones and UAVs, because we have all the capabilities to do so - Hvozdyar said.

Addendum

Over the past year, Ukraine has moved to producing its own attack drones at about 200 factories across the country. In six months, drone production has increased 10-fold.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine would produce one million unmanned aerial vehicles by 2024.