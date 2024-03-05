Ukrainian manufacturers can produce about 150 thousand drones per month - Ministry of Strategic Industries

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 25535 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 91298 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 60866 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 252876 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218900 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 186322 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 227704 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250845 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156771 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371981 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 200146 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 78258 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 99417 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 64496 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57115 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 32681 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 91298 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 252876 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 201263 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 218900 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17123 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 25520 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 25688 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 57867 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 65217 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Ukrainian manufacturers can produce about 150 thousand drones per month - Ministry of Strategic Industries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27942 views

The deputy minister said that with additional funding, Ukrainian drone manufacturers could increase monthly production from about 150,000 units to more than 2 million units by the end of the year.

Ukrainian manufacturers can produce about 150 thousand drones per month - Ministry of Strategic Industries

Ukrainian drone manufacturers can produce, for example, about 150 thousand units per month, but with additional funding, Ukraine can increase production many times over. This was announced by Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Hanna Hvozdyar during a telethon, UNN reports.

We are now increasing the production of drones. Everyone was very impressed by the President's phrase about a million, and for some reason many people did not believe it. However, I can assure you that we are far beyond one million in terms of production. I am sure that this year we will even reach the 2 million mark

- Hvozdyar said.

According to her, today there are about 200 companies involved in the production of various types of drones and UAVs, complexes. Today, about 60 companies are involved in government procurement, but procurement is ongoing, and even more companies will be involved in procurement.

"For this year, we have ambitious plans together with our partners to develop the components market. That is, to localize certain components that we need and produce them in Ukraine. We are also entering into certain alliances with our partners, not only to train the military, but we are also starting to cooperate using the best components that our partners have, which can improve our equipment," Hvozdyar said.

One million drones for Ukraine: Kamyshin suggests NATO countries buy drones from Ukrainian manufacturers16.02.24, 19:36 • 27357 views

She noted that about 150 thousand drones can be produced monthly at Ukrainian facilities.

At our Ukrainian facilities, we can actually produce, for example,  about 150 thousand, but with additional funding, we can increase production many times over. Today, the only thing stopping us is the issue of financing the products we have. If we were to increase funding, if our partners were involved, we would be able to multiply  the production of drones and UAVs, because we have all the capabilities to do so

- Hvozdyar said.

Addendum

Over the past year, Ukraine has moved to producing its own attack drones at about 200 factories across the country. In six months, drone production has increased 10-fold.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Ukraine would produce one million unmanned aerial vehicles by 2024.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomy
Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14