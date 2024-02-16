One million drones for Ukraine: Kamyshin suggests NATO countries buy drones from Ukrainian manufacturers

Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin has proposed that NATO countries purchase one million drones from Ukrainian manufacturers. This happened during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

"We are talking about the UAVs that our allies agreed to transfer to Ukraine as part of military assistance. This decision was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on February 15 in Brussels," the statement said.

On behalf of the entire Ukrainian defense industry, Kamyshyn called on NATO to purchase this one million UAVs from Ukrainian manufacturers.

"We have the capabilities, we have the technology, we have the engineers. We can make both cheap FPV drones and things that fly over 1,000 kilometers, as well as land and sea drones. Combat and evacuation, reconnaissance and strike drones. The effectiveness of our drones has been proven at the front, and their cost is as competitive as possible. Ordering a million drones in Ukraine is the best way to make more Russians good," Kamyshin said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that a group of NATO allies is working together to realize the goal of supplying one million drones to Ukraine.

The Latvian Ministry of Defense reportedthat several countries have agreed to join the Drone Coalition to provide Ukraine with 1 million drones and train Ukrainian troops in their use, and Latvia has pledged €10 million to promote the coalition.