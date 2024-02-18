Ukraine Deal Team, an interagency team, has been launched in Ukraine - Kamyshin

The Ukraine Deal Team, an interagency team that already has three major projects with American defense companies underway, has been launched in Ukraine. This was announced by the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin, UNN reports.

Another meeting with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Recovery, Secretary Penny Pritzker. Ukraine Deal Team, which was agreed upon in December at the International Defense Industries Forum: US Edition, is already working. We have 3 major projects in the works with American defense companies - Kamyshin said.

He expressed his gratitude to Pritzker for her boundless energy and support.

Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn suggested that NATO countries purchase one million drones from Ukrainian manufacturers.

