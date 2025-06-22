$41.690.00
In Cherkasy region, a TCC serviceman ran over a cyclist and fled the scene of the accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

In Cherkasy region, the driver of a Volkswagen Passat, a TCC serviceman, hit a 54-year-old female cyclist and fled the scene. He was promptly detained and notified of suspicion; a pre-trial investigation is underway. An official investigation is also being conducted.

In Cherkasy region, a TCC serviceman ran over a cyclist and fled the scene of the accident

In the city of Zvenyhorodka, Cherkasy region, a road accident occurred involving a serviceman of the TCC and SP. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the Cherkasy Regional TCC.

Details

It is noted that the driver of a "Volkswagen Passat" car on Viacheslav Chornovol Street hit a 54-year-old cyclist and fled the scene. The woman with bodily injuries was hospitalized.

Police quickly identified the driver and his whereabouts. The man was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office, notified the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 286-1 and Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment - imprisonment for a term of three to eight years with deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a term of five to eight years

- the report says.

The Cherkasy Regional TCC added that the court is currently deciding on the choice of a preventive measure. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

"An official investigation is being conducted into this fact. The Cherkasy Regional TCC and SP provides the necessary information to the national police authorities to ensure the inevitability of punishment for the serviceman," the report says.

Recall

As of June 2025, Ukraine is considering more than 900 criminal proceedings regarding abuses, exceeding powers, violence, and illegal detention committed by TCC employees. Dozens of indictments have already been sent to court, but no verdicts have been handed down yet.

A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the case20.06.25, 05:48 • 43361 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
Cherkasy Oblast
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9