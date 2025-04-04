Alexander Kamyshyn

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

This year, Ukraine has caught up with Russia in terms of production of kamikaze drones

In 2024, Ukraine caught up with Russia in terms of production of kamikaze drones like the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, as well as other attack drones.

Ukrposhta introduced new Weapons of Victory stamps

Ukrposhta has presented a new block of 6 postage stamps depicting Ukrainian-made weapons - drones, artillery systems and armored vehicles - created with the assistance of the Ministry of Strategic Industries.

Zelensky inspected the latest weapons and heard a report on their use at the front

On the Day of the Defense Industry Worker, President Zelenskyy inspected the latest military equipment and weapons, and heard a report on their production and use at the front.

British company to repair L119 guns in Ukraine - Kamyshin

The United Kingdom and BAE Systems have signed an agreement for the company to repair and maintain L119 guns in Ukraine at British expense, reducing logistics for the Ukrainian military and attracting partner funds to the country.

Ukraine and the UK sign new defense agreements: the government expects this to facilitate the production of weapons by British companies in the country

Ukraine and the United Kingdom sign a framework agreement to strengthen defense cooperation, another step toward arms production in Ukraine for British manufacturers.

Equipment like in hospitals: Ukrzaliznytsia demonstrates medical evacuation train for the first time

For the first time, Ukrzaliznytsia has demonstrated a medical evacuation train equipped as a hospital, capable of providing emergency care and even performing surgeries on the move, to transport seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

The situation on the battlefield, weapons production and fortifications: Zelensky held a meeting and heard from Syrsky, Umerov and Shmyhal

President Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military leadership to discuss the situation at the front, frontline supplies, weapons production, and construction of fortifications.

Kamyshyn discusses possibility of producing L119 howitzers in Ukraine with British Defense Minister

Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn and UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps discussed cooperation on defense projects, including the potential production of 105mm L119 howitzers by BAE Systems in Ukraine and cooperation with UK defense think tanks.

Ukraine may be ahead in UAV development as prototypes are being actively tested on the battlefield - Kamyshyn

Ukraine may be ahead in UAV development, as prototypes are being actively tested on the battlefield, gaining valuable data that can be shared with partners.

Drones are used everywhere, it is crucial for Ukrainians to know how to use them - Fedorov

Vocational schools in 7 regions of Ukraine will introduce a new Civilian Drone Operator curriculum to teach students how to fly drones, which are increasingly used in agriculture, rescue operations, and war documentation.

Record since the beginning of the full-scale invasion: Ukrzaliznytsia transported 14.5 million tons of cargo in February

Ukrzaliznytsia reported that in February 2024 it transported a record 14. 5 million tons of cargo, up 30% from February 2023, thanks to well-coordinated work and stable growth in cargo traffic.

This year Ukraine can assemble BMPs, APCs and light guns - Kamyshin

This year, Ukraine may assemble BMPs, armored personnel carriers, and light guns together with German and British companies, but financing the purchase of these weapons remains an open question, according to Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn.

In 2023, the Ukrainian defense industry produced three times more than in 2022 - Kamyshin

According to Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the Ukrainian defense industry produced three times more products in 2023 than in 2022 and has a potential for 2024 that is 6 times higher than last year's figure.

Kamyshin: Strikes on strategic targets deep in Russia were carried out by Ukrainian-made drones

The Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine said that Ukraine will start actively using ground drones on the battlefield in 2024.

Ukrainian-made drones will have AI - Yermak

The Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the CEO of the German company Helsing GmbH sign a Memorandum on Artificial Intelligence in Ukrainian Drones.

Ukraine Deal Team, an interagency team, has been launched in Ukraine - Kamyshin

An interagency group, the Ukraine Deal Team, has started operating in Ukraine and is already actively pursuing three major projects with American defense companies.

Rheinmetall plans to open a new plant for the production of 155-mm shells in Ukraine: what is known

Rheinmetall plans to open a new ammunition plant in Ukraine to produce 155-mm artillery shells and metal projectiles in a joint venture with a Ukrainian partner.

Ukraine has increased drone production 10 times in six months - media

Over the past six months, Ukraine has increased drone production tenfold.

Zelensky: Ukraine increases production of drones and ammunition while developing new weapons

Ukraine is increasing the production of drones and ammunition, as well as developing new weapons to strengthen its defense against a full-scale Russian invasion.

"Army of drones" hits 26 Russian tanks and 54 armored vehicles in a week

Over the past week, Ukrainian drones destroyed 26 Russian tanks, 54 armored vehicles, 85 trucks, and 87 Russian soldiers.

