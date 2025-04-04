Alexander Kamyshyn

In 2024, Ukraine caught up with Russia in terms of production of kamikaze drones like the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136, as well as other attack drones.
Ukrposhta has presented a new block of 6 postage stamps depicting Ukrainian-made weapons - drones, artillery systems and armored vehicles - created with the assistance of the Ministry of Strategic Industries.
On the Day of the Defense Industry Worker, President Zelenskyy inspected the latest military equipment and weapons, and heard a report on their production and use at the front.
The United Kingdom and BAE Systems have signed an agreement for the company to repair and maintain L119 guns in Ukraine at British expense, reducing logistics for the Ukrainian military and attracting partner funds to the country.
Ukraine and the United Kingdom sign a framework agreement to strengthen defense cooperation, another step toward arms production in Ukraine for British manufacturers.
For the first time, Ukrzaliznytsia has demonstrated a medical evacuation train equipped as a hospital, capable of providing emergency care and even performing surgeries on the move, to transport seriously wounded Ukrainian soldiers.
President Zelenskyy held a meeting with the military leadership to discuss the situation at the front, frontline supplies, weapons production, and construction of fortifications.
Ukraine's Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn and UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps discussed cooperation on defense projects, including the potential production of 105mm L119 howitzers by BAE Systems in Ukraine and cooperation with UK defense think tanks.
Ukraine may be ahead in UAV development, as prototypes are being actively tested on the battlefield, gaining valuable data that can be shared with partners.
Vocational schools in 7 regions of Ukraine will introduce a new Civilian Drone Operator curriculum to teach students how to fly drones, which are increasingly used in agriculture, rescue operations, and war documentation.
Ukrzaliznytsia reported that in February 2024 it transported a record 14. 5 million tons of cargo, up 30% from February 2023, thanks to well-coordinated work and stable growth in cargo traffic.
This year, Ukraine may assemble BMPs, armored personnel carriers, and light guns together with German and British companies, but financing the purchase of these weapons remains an open question, according to Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn.
According to Minister of Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the Ukrainian defense industry produced three times more products in 2023 than in 2022 and has a potential for 2024 that is 6 times higher than last year's figure.
The Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine said that Ukraine will start actively using ground drones on the battlefield in 2024.
The Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the CEO of the German company Helsing GmbH sign a Memorandum on Artificial Intelligence in Ukrainian Drones.
An interagency group, the Ukraine Deal Team, has started operating in Ukraine and is already actively pursuing three major projects with American defense companies.
Rheinmetall plans to open a new ammunition plant in Ukraine to produce 155-mm artillery shells and metal projectiles in a joint venture with a Ukrainian partner.
Over the past six months, Ukraine has increased drone production tenfold.
Ukraine is increasing the production of drones and ammunition, as well as developing new weapons to strengthen its defense against a full-scale Russian invasion.
Over the past week, Ukrainian drones destroyed 26 Russian tanks, 54 armored vehicles, 85 trucks, and 87 Russian soldiers.